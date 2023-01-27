Kate Garraway wearing a pink dress
Kate Garraway distracts GMB viewers today with pink dress

Fans compared her to Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter!

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Kate Garraway wore a pink dress today as she made her return to GMB, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Kate presented the show alongside Adil Ray in a pink corduroy dress that flared out below her waist.

However, her latest look left many viewers distracted as some fans compared her to Professor Umbridge, while others thought she was wearing a dressing gown.

Kate Garraway looking shocked in pink dress on GMB today
Kate Garraway stunned fans in a pink corduroy dress (Credit: GMB)

Kate Garraway dress today

TV star Kate hosted Friday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain alongside Adil.

While she discussed the latest headlines, Kate donned a light pink corduroy dress with a frilled collar and buttons down to the waist.

However, her outfit distracted many ITV viewers as they rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the dress.

One viewer joked: “@GMB Kate is giving me Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter vibes this morning.”

Another said: “I just said to my husband about Kate’s dress, it’s not like her other lovely clothes.”

Kate Garraway, in pink dress, and Adil Ray hosting GMB today
Kate Garraway hosted GMB today alongside Adil Ray (Credit: GMB)

Someone else wrote: “@GMB Kate I love you but why are you wearing a 50s housewife dressing gown… not your look at all x.”

A fourth added: “@GMB Sorry @Kategarraway your dress today reminds me of my nanna’s candlewick bedspread.”

Others loved the look as one said: “I think her dress is unique, it’s different, abit 60s something different after all, fashion is individual or should be.”

Kate is giving me Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter vibes this morning.

During her appearance on the show today, Kate discussed how the Queen Consort was a fan of GMB.

The presenter recalled Camilla visiting the ITV building where she told Kate that she watches the show.

Kate claimed: “Camilla is a big fan of it, the Queen Consort, she told me.

“She came to do a visit to do a visit to the the ITV building here and she watches at ITV at breakfast.”

A shocked Adil then replied: “Well if you would like to get in touch, we will message you, Queen Consort.”

