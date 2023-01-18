GMB today (Wednesday, January 18) saw viewers switch off after a “ridiculous” debate bringing cake in to work.

Viewers were baffled by the debate, with some simply switching off after branding it “rubbish”.

Ed and Susanna discussed the cake / smoking debate (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw a pretty bizarre debate take place.

Hosted by Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, the debate saw the hosts discuss whether bringing cake in to work is the same as passive smoking.

The debate was sparked after the chairwoman off Britain’s top food watchdog said that bringing cake in to the office for your co-workers is as dangerous as passive smoking.

Susanna spoke about Professor Jebb’s controversial opinion during this morning’s show.

“Basically, what she’s saying is we are consistently bombarded with adverts and marketing of junk food… it’s also fine to have cake as a snack. Actually, it would be much better if we had apples as a snack,” she said.

The former politician slammed the debate (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls slams ‘ridiculous’ debate

Ed Balls wasn’t impressed though, branding the debate “ridiculous”.

“If it was your birthday and I brought onto the set or into the office – for your birthday – an apple with a candle in it, you’d go ‘what’?” he said.

“I agree with the issues but I don’t think that bringing cake into the office is like passive smoking.”

Later in the show, Ed and Susanna were handed a box of homemade flapjacks from a crew member.

“It would be rude if I said no, thank you very much indeed,” Susanna said as she took a flapjack.

“Professor Susan Jebb will be absolutely disappointed with you,” she then told her co-host as he tucked into his snack.

Viewers slammed the debate (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam GMB debate today

As expected, the debate proved to be a controversial one with viewers, with many branding it “ridiculous” and “rubbish”.

“Taking cake into the office is the same as passive smoking!!! Where do those that spout such rubbish come from?” one Good Morning Britain viewer tweeted.

“So they are saying on #GMB/#goodmorningbritain that taking cake into the office should be seen the same as passive smoking according to the chair of food standards agency.

“The worlds gone mad I want to get off. #GMB is the death of #British Morning #TV. Turn GMB off,” another wrote.

“Bringing cake into the office could be seen the same as passive smoking…nah, I’m out..” a third then said.

“Someone brings a cake to the office and someone passive smoking is nowhere near the same scale. In fact it’s VERY far apart. Ridiculous!” another ranted.

