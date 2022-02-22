Kate Garraway’s husband Derek hugs son Billy in touching documentary moment

Kate Garraway’s son Billy hugs his dad Derek Draper in emotional scenes set to air in tonight’s documentary, Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek.

The new documentary will follow Kate and her family as they look after her husband, Derek Draper, who is living with Long Covid.

Kate Garraway’s new documentary

Kate’s new documentary airs tonight (Credit: ITV)

The new documentary will focus on Derek’s return home from hospital after 374 days there battling the effects of Covid.

In a preview clip from tonight’s show, a heartwarming moment between Derek and his son, Billy can be seen.

“I’m very protective of people seeing him vulnerable,” Kate says. “But this is the reality of life for people who are caring.”

Viewers will get a glimpse of Derek, sitting in his wheelchair, lifting his arms to give his young son, Billy, a hug. Billy falls into his father’s arms, grinning.

The beautiful moment between father and son is the first time that Derek could outstretch his arms to something or someone since he was hospitalised with Covid in 2020.

It’s especially heartwarming as neither Derek nor Billy seem to be aware of the camera.

What else happens in Kate Garraway’s new documentary?

Billy hugs Derek in emotional scenes, airing tonight (Credit: ITV)

Various other footage of Derek’s recovery at home will air. At one point, Derek and Kate watch TV together in his room. In another Kate helps Derek to his feet as he learns to walk again.

In the short preview trailer, Kate continues to speak about the devastating effects Covid has had on her husband.

“The person he is now, in many ways, is a stranger,” Kate says. Clips of Derek’s birthday are shown, as is a tender moment where Kate gives her husband a kiss, leaving him smiling.

Meanwhile, Kate gives viewers a glimpse at the amount of laundry she has to do now Derek is incapacitated.

Derek’s battle with long Covid

Kate and Derek married in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate has opened up about Derek’s battle with Covid since his hospitalisation in March 2020.

She recently revealed that she and Derek went on a secret trip abroad for treatment.

The couple travelled to Mexico for Derek to receive pioneering treatment.

Kate told The Sun that Derek was “excited” to learn about possibly getting treated in Mexico.

“He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen,” she said.

However, Kate revealed that Derek isn’t “out of the woods” yet. He is still in the very early stages of the treatment programme.

Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek will air at 9pm tonight (Tuesday, February 22) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

