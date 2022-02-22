Kate Garraway and husband Derek
News

Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek’s secret trip abroad for treatment

Kate said the trip took "weeks and weeks of planning"

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper went on a secret trip abroad for treatment.

Derek has been battling the after-effects of Covid-19 after first contracting the virus in March 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital and now receives round-the-clock care at home.

Kate Garraway speaks about husband Derek on GMB
Kate and husband Derek travelled abroad for treatment for him (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband news

Good Morning Britain host Kate joined Derek on a 11,000-mile trip to Mexico for Derek to receive pioneering treatment.

Read more: Kate Garraway cruelly trolled over husband Derek as fans of GMB host step in

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen.”

Kate went on to say that there’s a “huge amount of hope for him to improve” and the treatment is “positive”.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek
Derek receives round-the-clock care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate continued: “I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, ‘What is the trial?’ And I don’t want to start something, offering up false hope to others who might be in a similar position.

“But I’m just so desperate to be able to give a happy ending — for Derek mainly, but also for everybody who asks me every day how he’s getting on.”

The presenter admitted Derek is “not out of the woods yet” and it’s “hard to say how the treatment went so far” because it’s “very early in the treatment programme”.

Kate Garraway wows in black dress
Kate admitted Derek is “not out of the woods yet” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate added that Derek will need “much more” treatment to help him recover.

The star revealed that ahead of their 16-hour flight, Derek had to undergo oxygen and pressure tests.

Kate also had to employ a specialist nurse for the journey.

She said it must have been “draining and overwhelming” for Derek, who is a “nervous flyer” anyway.

Kate and Derek will feature in a new ITV documentary tonight called Caring for Derek.

Last year, Kate filmed a documentary about Derek’s Covid battle called Finding Derek.

Following its success, ITV decided to film a follow-up.

Read more: ‘Tearful’ Kate Garraway opens up on ‘new way to be in love with’ husband Derek

Caring for Derek will show him arriving back home, and go all the way up to Christmas 2021.

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Will you be watching the show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Emmerdale Charles defends himself, Kim delivers bad news and Laurel is devastated
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 28-March 4
Bez on DAncing On Ice
Dancing On Ice viewers praise Oti Mabuse for ‘telling the truth’ about Bez
Phillip Schofield and wife
Phillip Schofield’s wife makes rare TV appearance as he celebrates anniversary
Jamal Edwards before his death
Poignant Jamal Edwards tweet resurfaces following his sudden death
MAFSA couple Cam and Jules
Are Cam and Jules from Married At First Sight Australia still together?
Brenda Edwards and her son Jamal
Brenda Edwards breaks silence on son Jamal’s sudden death