Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek’s secret trip abroad for treatment

Kate Garraway has revealed her husband Derek Draper went on a secret trip abroad for treatment.

Derek has been battling the after-effects of Covid-19 after first contracting the virus in March 2020.

He spent more than a year in hospital and now receives round-the-clock care at home.

Kate and husband Derek travelled abroad for treatment for him (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband news

Good Morning Britain host Kate joined Derek on a 11,000-mile trip to Mexico for Derek to receive pioneering treatment.

Read more: Kate Garraway cruelly trolled over husband Derek as fans of GMB host step in

Speaking to The Sun, Kate said: “It took weeks and weeks of planning, and when I told Derek about this place he was excited. He is just so desperate to get better – he will do anything he can to make that happen.”

Kate went on to say that there’s a “huge amount of hope for him to improve” and the treatment is “positive”.

Derek receives round-the-clock care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate continued: “I want to be slightly careful about saying too much, because I’m aware everybody will go, ‘What is the trial?’ And I don’t want to start something, offering up false hope to others who might be in a similar position.

“But I’m just so desperate to be able to give a happy ending — for Derek mainly, but also for everybody who asks me every day how he’s getting on.”

The presenter admitted Derek is “not out of the woods yet” and it’s “hard to say how the treatment went so far” because it’s “very early in the treatment programme”.

Kate admitted Derek is “not out of the woods yet” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate added that Derek will need “much more” treatment to help him recover.

The star revealed that ahead of their 16-hour flight, Derek had to undergo oxygen and pressure tests.

Kate also had to employ a specialist nurse for the journey.

She said it must have been “draining and overwhelming” for Derek, who is a “nervous flyer” anyway.

Kate and Derek will feature in a new ITV documentary tonight called Caring for Derek.

Last year, Kate filmed a documentary about Derek’s Covid battle called Finding Derek.

Following its success, ITV decided to film a follow-up.

Read more: ‘Tearful’ Kate Garraway opens up on ‘new way to be in love with’ husband Derek

Caring for Derek will show him arriving back home, and go all the way up to Christmas 2021.

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek airs on ITV, tonight, at 9pm.

Will you be watching the show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.