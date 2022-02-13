‘Tearful’ Kate Garraway opens up on ‘new way to be in love with’ husband Derek

Kate Garraway has revealed she’s had to find a ‘new way to be in love with’ husband Derek Draper.

Derek, 54, is still recovering at home after being hit with Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic.

In a new interview in The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Kate revealed how she and Derek have found a new path together.

Kate Garraway has opened up about her relationship with her husband in a new interview (credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Kate Garraway said about husband Derek?

She said: “I’m not sure that we’ve ever fallen out of love but I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says, ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think, ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’

“But I’ve got his back. That is a relationship in itself, isn’t it? How many times do couples have doubts about each other?”

Derek, a former political lobbyist, was struck down with Covid in March 2020, right at the start of the pandemic.

I’ve got his back

He then spent 13 months in hospital while Kate was uncertain he’d ever make it home.

She won a National Television Award in 2021 for her tear-jerking documentary, Finding Derek.

The film followed Kate as Derek came home, documenting the impact his illness has had on their family.

Last year, Kate, who took over from Piers Morgan as Life Stories host, revealed how hard Derek’s health battles have hit their children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

Kate and husband Derek have two children together – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

Speaking to Woman’s Own in November, Kate said: “I can sometimes feel their disappointment.

“Like when they say something that in the past he would have lit up at, be shocked at or just responded to in a Derek-like way.”

She added: “But he remains passive because he can’t react and you can feel their heartbreak.”

Life Stories viewers have welcomed Kate as the new host

Meanwhile, Life Stories viewers have warmly welcomed Kate as the new host.

Her first show as anchor was on February 3 and her first guest was football legend, John Barnes.

Kate is a hit with Life Stories viewers (credit: ITV)

At the time, fans flocked to Twitter to praise her.

“@officialbarnesy seems at ease with @kategarraway more so than he would’ve been with @piersmorgan,” said one viewer.

A second tweeted: “10 seconds into #LifeStories already a million times better presented than @piersmorgan.”

“Ah, @kategarraway was already so much better than Piers Morgan in the first 10 mins. Always made it about the interviewee. Great work Kate!” insisted a third pleased viewer.

A fourth fan said: “You’ve smashed it! Your interview with John Barnes is fabulous and your skills exceptional!”

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories airs on ITV on Thursdays at 9pm and is available on ITV Hub

