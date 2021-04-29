Kate Garraway has said her husband Derek Draper may not be home for good after all.

In fact, Kate said her former lobbyist husband may need to return to hospital soon.

While appearing on This Morning today (April 29), she said that Derek’s recovery from COVID-19 is far from over.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, she said: “We have incredible support to see how things go and hopefully he can stay at home.”

Kate Garraway welcomes husband home from hospital

Derek was struck down with coronavirus last March and remained in hospital for a year.

Finally this month he was able to return home to wife Kate and their children Darcey, 15, and William, 11.

But Kate explained to the ITV daytime hosts that Derek requires daily medical care that she’s unable to complete herself.

As a result, carers visit their London home on a daily basis.

Kate continued: “It does need a huge amount of support. He needs 24/7 support. I couldn’t do it because it’s specific medical stuff.”

She added: “He is physically very changed. Everything has to be done for him.”

What’s more, Derek is still unable to hold a conversation, but he is speaking.

The GMB host explained: “Now there are things he does which are miraculous.

“He is saying some words, but it’s not a conversation.”

What did viewers say about the interview?

Viewers flocked to Twitter to praise Kate on her brave and honest interview.

On viewer praised: “Beautiful interview with Kate. Love to you and your family. In tears here #thismِorning.”

Another user tweeted: “Kate Garraway is such a lovely woman, sending love to her and her family.”

And a third user added: “Kate is a beacon of hope in the darkest of times right now. A real ray of light to us all. God bless you Kate keep standing strong. Derek and the kids would be proud of you.”

Kate has written a new book, The Power of Hope: A Moving Memoir.

The book synopsis reads: “Kate Garraway shares the raw and emotional story of the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had on her family – and how they are finding strength in hope.”

