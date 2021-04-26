Kate Garraway has revealed a member of the royal family reached out to her during her husband Derek Draper’s health battle.

Derek recently returned home after over a year in hospital battling COVID-19 and the after-effects of the virus.

Kate opens up about Derek’s battle in her new memoir, The Power of Hope, which will be released on Thursday (April 29).

Kate received a letter from a royal family member (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say?

The presenter said in her memoir – serialised by the Mail on Sunday – that the letter included an offer of a royal physician to help with her husband.

Read more: Kate Garraway joy as husband Derek compliments her dress but she doesn’t want to ‘tempt fate’

Kate said: “One day I received a letter from a member of the Royal Family, offering the services of a Royal physician.

“How lovely, I thought, although it seemed utterly surreal.”

Derek battled Covid and the after-effects of the virus in hospital for over a year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Kate say in her memoir?

Elsewhere in her memoir, Kate said Derek text her from hospital to say he wanted to be put unconscious to escape the “mental torture” of coronavirus.

Kate said Derek’s text read: “‘I think they now may want to put me to sleep.’

“He was referring to the induced coma they had told me about. It went on: ‘I know they are trying to do the best for me. But I just can’t breathe – it’s mental torture. I need a break. I want to be put unconscious.'”

Earlier this month, Derek returned home to Kate and their two kids Darcey and Billy.

Kate said Derek’s return home left her “over the moon” but “overwhelmed” (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

However, he’s still receiving round-the-clock care as he battles the after-effects of COVID-19.

Kate recently opened up about Derek’s return, and admitted it had been “overwhelming”.

She said on Good Morning Britain: “It’s extraordinary. We are over the moon and overwhelmed.

“It’s like when you first bring home your first born home and you’ve been planning for nine months.”

The star also revealed one moment Derek complimented an outfit she was wearing.

Kate said there’s “lots of little positives” in Derek (Credit: ITV)

She said during another GMB appearance: “I walked in the other morning just before I left to go to Smooth [radio] to say, ‘I’m off to Smooth now,’ and he said, ‘New dress?’ which was just amazing.”

Read more: Kate Garraway compares bringing husband Derek home to a newborn baby

Kate added there’s “lots of little positives” in Derek.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.