Kate Garraway has revealed her daughter Darcey asked her mum if she was going to “kill herself” over stricken husband Derek Draper.

Kate appeared on This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield earlier today (April 29) to speak about her new book, The Power of Hope.

And during the chat, Kate made the heartbreaking revelations about daughter Darcey, 15.

She and Derek are also parents to son Billy, 11.

What did Kate Garraway say about Darcey?

Speaking to Holly and Phil, Kate admitted the kids have been “amazing” with Derek since he returned home from hospital.

“They have been amazing and they are brilliant with him. They seem to instinctively know what he needs.

“Now that we are home we don’t have to wear masks and we can touch him and hug him,” she said.

Kate also admitted that the kids were worried about her.

“I don’t think I realised how much they were taking care of me a lot along the way,” she said.

Darcey at one point actually said: ‘Mum are you going to kill yourself?’ Just out of the blue.

“I think they were at times wondering if I was going to be okay and if I was going to be able to keep going.

“Darcey at one point actually said: ‘Mum are you going to kill yourself?’ Just out of the blue,” Kate admitted.

‘Darcey is really blunt’

The Good Morning Britain host continued: “That sounds horrific obviously, but if you know Darcey, she’s really blunt and she’ll always go to the most awful thing she can imagine and work her way back.

“At times that will be: ‘You’re not wearing that are you Mum?!’ But she just came out with that sentence.

“I went: ‘Oh my god no, why would you think that?’

“She said: ‘Well I wasn’t but I just thought I better check.’

“I said: ‘No, if anything it’s the absolute opposite.’

“I was like: ‘I’m so scared you thought of that,’ and she said: ‘Oh don’t make a big thing of it.'”

‘There are things that he does which are miraculous.’ Kate Garraway discusses Derek’s recovery after he recently defied the odds and came home. She explains how she’s using her strength to help others, by sharing lessons she’s learnt in her new book. pic.twitter.com/4gRnbMVwPQ — This Morning (@thismorning) April 29, 2021

Kate added: “It showed at the very least that she wanted affirmation that it wasn’t going to happen, asking are you okay.

“And also it made me realise she was also not just worrying about her dad but also thinking of me and her brother.”

What did viewers say about the interview?

The interview had This Morning viewers in “tears”.

One commented: “Beautiful interview with Kate. Love to you and your family. In tears here.”

Another said: “Kate is a beacon of hope in the darkest of times right now. A real ray of light to us all. God bless you Kate keep standing strong.”

A third added: “Kate is such an inspiration to us all. A prime example of whatever COVID has thrown our way this year we still stand strong and better days are ahead through the very long tunnel.

“I’m so proud of Kate for all she does as a mother and wife through this horrid time.”

