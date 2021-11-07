Julia Bradbury cancer
TV

Julia Bradbury makes incredible cancer charity gesture as she appears on Celebrity Catchphrase

Such a kind lady

By Nancy Brown

Julia Bradbury has been praised for making an incredible gesture to a cancer charity during her appearance on Celebrity Catchphrase last night.

The Countryfile star recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

And she’s been sharing her recovery after undergoing a mastectomy.

Julia Bradbury cancer
Julia Bradbury raised £5,100 for a cancer charity on Catchphrase (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Julia Bradbury on Catchphrase last night?

While Julia didn’t get through to the final and win the show, she did pretty well.

Read more: Julia Bradbury shares heartbreaking cancer update following mastectomy 

She may have been pipped to the post by fellow celebrity Roman Kemp, but she did managed to bank an incredible £5,100.

Filmed before her diagnosis, kind-hearted Julia coincidentally picked a cancer charity to support.

She ended up giving her prize money to Ovarian Cancer Action – and was praised as “wonderful” for doing so.

Julia Bradbury cancer
She was up against Richard Blackwood and Roman Kemp (Credit: ITV)

Julia Bradbury makes kind cancer gesture

The charity tweeted its thanks alongside a picture of Julia after the show.

It said: “@JuliaBradbury you’re wonderful, full of so much love. Thank you.

Read more: Julia Bradbury pays touching tribute to parents who both survived cancer after her mastectomy surgery

“We’re so grateful for your support, choosing #OvarianCancerAction as your nominated charity on @Catchphrase.”

You’re wonderful, full of so much love. Thank you.

The post added: “This was recorded before Julia’s breast cancer diagnosis & surgery. We wish you a healthy recovery.”

How did Julia’s fans react?

Fans loved seeing her on the show, happy and healthy.

And they said that she should take strength in happy times like that.

“You have got this Julia,” said one.

” I watched you on Catchphrase this evening, you looked so happy then. Couldn’t of been that long ago as you had screens between you.

“Just keep thinking of those happy times, they will help you along,” they said.

Another said: “Watched this tonight and thought how well and elegant you looked then remembered what you are going through. Best wishes.”

A third said: “Sending love back to you Julia whilst watching you on Catchphrase.”

So what did you think of Julia's kind gesture?

