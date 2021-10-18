Julia Bradbury pays touching tribute to parents who both survived cancer after her mastectomy surgery

Julia Bradbury has hailed her cancer survivor parents for looking after her, as she recovers from mastectomy surgery.

The Countryfile star told social media followers how her “rock star” mum and dad are aiding her recovery.

She also updated fans as to her condition, noting there was “good news” one week on from her op.

Julia Bradbury had a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis (Credit: YouTube)

Julia Bradbury pays tribute to cancer survivor parents

Thanking parents Chrissi and Michael, Julia noted they have both endured cancer themselves.

But she also highlighted their great current condition, as she publicly praised them for supporting her.

Sharing an image of the three of them from before her mastectomy, the 51-year-old emphasised the importance of nutrition for dealing with her condition.

Julia wrote in the caption: “This is for my rock star parents (taken pre-op).

“Thank you for all the love and food!”

Julia continued by saying how her parents had been helping her with her own kids.

She also explained how her mum’s cooking was assisting her recovery.

Julia continued: “They’re in their 80s, still mobile, both cancer survivors, and they been with me since my mastectomy.

“Spending time with their grandchildren and looking after me.

I’ve put on a couple of kilos since my op which I needed to do.

“My Mama is Greek and has been feeding me nourishing healthy food. And the good news I’ve put on a couple of kilos since my op which I needed to do.

“Good fats, plenty of veg and a good selection of supplements to help me through the healing/medication process.”

Julia then joked: “Love & Supplements… there’s the title for my new book.”

Julia’s mastectomy surgery

Last week Julia shared an emotional selfie to confirm that she was out of surgery.

Showing her in a hospital bed with a drain connect to help remove surplus blood from the op, she wrote movingly about how overwhelmed she had felt.

Julia reflected: “I feel relief that the operation is over. The anxiety leading up to it was overwhelming.

“I feel sad that such a brutal treatment is necessary in so many breast cancer cases, but I choose life.

“I will do anything I can to live to see my children grow up and if this was happening to any other member of my family, or them, I would swap places in a heartbeat.”

Julia first opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis last month.

