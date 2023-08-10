Josie Gibson announces This Morning presenting shake-up as regular host replaced

Presenter Josie Gibson announced yet another This Morning shake-up on Thursday’s show.

The star has been co-hosting This Morning alongside Craig Doyle, who was in high spirits as the August 10 episode began.

Craig explained: “I’m a bit giddy, tomorrow’s holiday! Gone!”

Josie added: “You’re off aren’t you? You’re off on your holidays.”

Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle hosted their last This Morning together on August 10 (Credit: YouTube)

Josie reveals new line-up

She then revealed who she’d be hosting alongside for Friday’s show. “I’m here with the one and only Alison Hammond.”

Josie was super excited about the news and even did a little shimmy to celebrate.

Meanwhile Craig thought the Alison/Josie combo was hilarious. He joked: “The two of you in here?”

Josie replied: “The two of us in here. Me and Alison Hammond, yeah. I don’t know how they’re going to manage us. Good luck!”

Josie and Craig have loved hosting This Morning together (Credit: YouTube)

Josie steps in for Dermot

Craig and Josie stepped in to host while Dermot O’Leary and Alison took their own summer break from the famous sofa.

It seems like only five minutes ago that Dermot was excitedly calling his final pre-holiday show “a dream”. Meanwhile, Alison paid tribute to the “best team in the biz” after three weeks alongside Dermot.

Well, now Alison’s back and Josie will be taking Dermot’s spot. Craig called news of the Alison and Josie duo “unmissable”. Then he gave a heartfelt tribute to his time on the show with Josie.

Turning to his co-star, he said: “Hey, it’s been fun. I’m looking forward to holidays but it’s been great fun.”

When Thursday’s show finished, Josie dashed straight over to join the Loose Women panel. Which left Craig pulling in guest Dave Fishwick of Bank of Dave fame to help him end his last show!

