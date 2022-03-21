Josie Gibson flustered as she receives special message from Corrie star

Josie Gibson couldn’t hold back her joy after she received a special message on This Morning.

The ITV star presented the show on Monday (March 21) alongside regular host Phillip Schofield.

Josie has been filling in while Holly Willoughby isolates at home with Covid-19.

Last week, Josie confessed to viewers that she has a crush on a certain Coronation Street actor.

Josie Gibson couldn’t hold back her emotions on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

She compared ITV star Michael Le Vell, who has played mechanic Kevin Webster since 1983, to a “glass of red wine that gets better with age”.

As a special gift to Josie, Phillip teased that he had a surprise for her.

He revealed that unbeknownst to Josie, Michael had been in touch to share a message with Josie.

Read more: This Morning: Josie Gibson has viewers all saying same thing

Josie Gibson gets a special gift on This Morning

“She doesn’t know anything about this, he’s actually been in touch,” said Phillip.

Josie gasped and replied: “He’s not here is he?”

“No he’s not here,” Phil said. “You went big on that one, didn’t you? No, he wanted to say this…”

A video message from Michael then appeared on screen, to Josie’s shock.

Josie Gibson is a big Corrie fan (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Read more: This Morning host Holly Willoughby replaced by Josie Gibson again

“Hi, Josie. It’s Michael Le Vell. I saw your little ‘fine wine’ comment on This Morning the other day. Someone sent it me, and you know what?” he said.

“Every now and again in the pub, I just play it to the lads to wind them up. But thanks a lot for that! And maybe one day we’ll meet up in person in the studio! Thanks again and have a wonderful day.”

Josie became giddy and slightly flustered as she gushed over Michael.

Josie said: “Oh, he’s so handsome! He’s so handsome! Yeah, he’s lovely. Thanks for that! I didn’t know anything about that! Wow, that was amazing. Um, yeah. He’s definitely a fine red wine, isn’t he?”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.