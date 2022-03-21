This Morning host Holly Willoughby replaced by Josie Gibson again

Holly Willoughby was replaced by Josie Gibson on This Morning again today as she’s still testing positive for Covid-19.

Holly was unable to host the daytime programme last week due to her Covid diagnosis.

On Monday, the show returned for a new week but Josie was in Holly’s spot alongside Phillip Schofield.

Josie replaced Holly on This Morning again today (Credit: ITV)

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

Opening Monday’s show, Phil told viewers: “Josie is back.

“Been texting Holly all through the weekend and she’s absolutely fine, she just has that incredibly persistent and annoying red line that won’t go away.”

“So she’ll be sitting at home, it’s driving her crazy but it’s lovely to see you,” he told Josie.

Holly is still testing positive for Covid (Credit: ITV)

Josie said: “You too Phil, thanks for having me. We do have a laugh don’t we!”

Viewers loved having Josie again as one tweeted: “Absolutely love @Josiestweet on #thismorning! What a breath of fresh air she is.”

Another said: “Yay Josie!”

However, one person tweeted Holly: “I was hoping you’d be back this morning. Hope you are ok.”

At the weekend, Holly delighted her fans with a radiant selfie as she enjoyed the sunshine.

Viewers were thrilled to see Josie hosting again (Credit: ITV)

The picture showed the mum-of-three facing up towards the sun with her eyes closed.

She wrote: “Just what the doctor ordered.”

Fans were glad to see Holly was well and gushed over her appearance.

One said: “You are naturally beautiful, hoping you’re feeling better.”

Another commented: “Beautiful Holly, so missed you. Glad you’re on the mend.”

Another wrote: “I have Covid & that’s what I am going to do in my garden today.”

Holly ‘annoyed’ over Covid diagnosis

Last week, Phil revealed that Holly was ‘annoyed’ over not being able to host This Morning because of her Covid diagnosis.

He said on the show: “Holly obviously still got rona so sending her massive love.

“Texting her throughout the day and making sure she’s OK. She’s fine, just annoyed. Lots of love, get well soon.”

