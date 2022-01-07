Josie Gibson has revealed that she is perfectly happy with her current role on This Morning.

The 36-year-old presenter has become a firm favourite on the ITV show, following her successful stints with Phillip Schofield and Vernon Kay.

But in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Daily!, Josie explained that her career couldn’t be more “perfect” at the moment.

Josie Gibson has impressed viewers on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson opens up on This Morning role

Speaking to ED!, WW Ambassador Josie revealed that she’s yet to set career goals for the upcoming year.

She told us: “I haven’t thought of any! The thing is, I love where I am in life at the moment, and I love my career. Everything is so perfect, so I don’t feel like I want any more.

“I’m always doing stuff. I get the best of both worlds – sometimes I’m in the studio and sometimes I’m out and about and meeting people.

I don’t feel like I want any more!

“I’ve got the best of everything.”

Josie thrilled fans after stepping in for regular host Holly Willoughby in November.

And after just a few days alongside Phillip, the star was called back for another presenting gig at the end of December.

But did Josie make of the positive feedback from viewers at home?

Josie hosted alongside Phillip Schofield in November (Credit: ITV)

She shared: “It was lovely and so flattering. It was a hell of a surprise!

“You never know how well you’ve done or how bad you’ve done. I went into it thinking this can go one way or another.

“But everyone was so supportive and so nice. It’s been lovely because I feel like they’re on my journey with me.”

‘I like to do a proper job!’

Despite being a hit viewers, Josie admitted that she’s still critical of herself.

“I like to do a proper job,” she continued. “I think if you can’t do a proper job, don’t do the job at all.

“I know that sounds bad, but I do like to do a proper job. If I thought I’d done something really bad, it would eat me up.

Josie is a proud ambassador for WW (Credit: WW)

“It’s so nice that people have been so kind to me. I’m not perfect and I’m not the greatest, but I’ve tried.”

But how does Josie manage to maintain a healthy lifestyle with her busy schedule?

The presenter, who is back to a size 14 after slimming down with WW, says it’s all about choosing healthier options.

Josie told us: “When you’re travelling it can be difficult because you’re trying to be organised, but you’re not at home to get organised.

“It’s just switching and making those healthier choices.”

She added: “I need to be able to live and WW is a sustainable plan.”

