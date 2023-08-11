Jonnie Irwin supported by TV couple through terminal cancer journey: ‘We can’t imagine life without him’

Jonnie Irwin is being supported through his cancer journey by a couple he met on A Place in the Sun.

The TV presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, which has since spread to his brain.

Andy and Linda May appeared on the Channel 4 property show in 2019 after applying for “fun” at an exhibition. They were hoping to sell their Leicestershire home to buy somewhere in sunny Cyprus.

After a couple of screen tests, they were matched up with presenter Jonnie, who guided them through their journey. The couple are Jonnie are now firm friends.

Andy told Metro: “You got the sense he actually cared about what happened in our lives.”

He said Jonnie, his wife and the crew got on like a house on fire. Linda recalled: “He made the show so much fun and we always felt comfortable around him.”

I really had to hold back the tears.

In October 2022, Jonnie and his family met up with Linda and Andy while on holiday in Cyprus. Jonnie told the couple the news of his terminal cancer diagnosis before it went public – but swore them to secrecy.

Lind said: “I really had to hold back the tears. We’ve grown close to him, and even though we don’t get to see each other in person often we can’t imagine life without him.”

Andy – who says he sees Jonnie as a “long-lost brother” – says he hopes to meet up again soon. But for the time being, they are still in touch via email, where Linda and Andy try to support Jonnie in his ongoing illness. Andy added: “We’ll send messages, but what can you say? It’s all very hard.”

Health update

Earlier this week (August 8) Jonnie revealed a new injury, causing concerned fans to urge him to take care of himself. The star, who is currently renovating the family home, shared a photo showing him with an ice pack on his foot.

Jonnie wrote: “When you forget the builder has removed your door step…” His followers rushed to offer their support, with many advising him to rest his foot and use ice to recover quickly.

