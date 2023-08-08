Jonnie Irwin urged to ‘take care’ of himself as he reveals new injury amid health battle

Jonnie Irwin has been urged to “take care of himself” as he revealed a new injury amid his cancer battle.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in 2020, which spread to his brain.

The star, who regularly shares life updates on social media, was inundated with support yesterday (August 7) when he posted an ice pack pressed against his foot.

Jonnie Irwin revealed a new injury amid his health battle (Credit: BBC)

He wrote alongside: “When you forget the builder has removed your door step…”

Jonnie Irwin inundated with support

His followers rushed to offer their advice, with one writing: “Oh no! Hope you’re OK. Plenty of R.I.C.E. Rest, ice, compression & elevation. Take it easy.”

Lots of ice Jonnie…. You don’t need this that’s for sure!!!

“Lots of ice Jonnie…. You don’t need this that’s for sure!!!” said another, while a third commented: “Oh love please take care of yourself.”

Another wrote: “Oh dear. You take care.” Meanwhile, someone else added: “Ouch, take care.”

It comes after Jonnie admitted he was feeling “a lot weaker” as he shared a photo with his sons on an electric bike recently.

He explained: “Since delivery of our @babboe_cargobike it’s been out most days. I’m obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around. But with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere.”

He continued: “The boys love it and it’s made the nursery run fun (if I’m up in time). It’s probably cut our car use by about 50% so obviously much greener. So hopefully making up for some of the naughty motors in my past. For me it’s allowed me to get more involved.”

The property expert is dad to Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac with wife Jessica Holmes.

Remaining positive

Jonnie was given just six months to live when he was first diagnosed with the disease.

He’s continued to remain positive, previously admitting to Hello Magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I’m living with cancer, not dying from it.

Jonnie has continued to remain positive (Credit: YouTube / GMB)

“But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart.”

