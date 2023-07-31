Jonnie Irwin inspires fans in new photo with his young sons as he admits he’s ‘a lot weaker’

In the latest Jonnie Irwin news, the dad-of-three has admitted he’s “a lot weaker” as he shared a snap with his sons amid his terminal cancer battle.

The former A Place In The Sun star, 49, was given just six months to live in 2020 when he was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. The cancer then spread to his brain in August, and he publicly shared his diagnosis later that year in December. Since then, he has since been keeping his loyal followers updated on his journey as he continues to make memories with his family.

And on Monday morning (July 31) Jonnie had plenty of fans rallying around after he shared a sweet snap of him and his kids Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

Jonnie battling terminal cancer (Credit: BBC)

Jonnie Irwin latest: APITS star admits he’s ‘a lot weaker’

Taking to his Instagram, Jonnie uploaded a snap of himself and his three kids that he shares with wife Jessica Holmes. In the snap, the family can be seen whizzing around on an electric bike. The three children all beamed while sitting in the big wooden box. And Jonnie looked as equally has happy too.

In the caption, the property expert wrote: “Since delivery of our @babboe_cargobike it’s been out most days.”

Jonnie added: “I’m obviously a lot weaker these days and would never be strong enough to cart these ankle biters around. But with electric power assistance I can pretty much go anywhere.”

He went on: “The boys love it and it’s made the nursery run fun (if I’m up in time). It’s probably cut our car use by about 50% so obviously much greener. So hopefully making up for some of the naughty motors in my past. For me it’s allowed me to get more involved.”

Jonnie’s fans rush to send their support

The doting dad’s latest post went down a treat with his loyal legion of fans. Rushing to the comments section, plenty praised Jonnie – calling him an “inspiration.”

One person said: “Go Jonnie! Your beautiful boys will remember these moments forever.” Another added: “Jonnie, your strength and courage are to be admired. It’s so lovely to see you making such beautiful memories for your gorgeous children.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else quipped: “Wow, what an inspiration! I’m sitting in bed feeling sorry for myself with my heart/lung issues. But you’ve made me rethink my lethargy this morning! Just amazing! God bless you Jonnie.”

Another added: “This is something that you can share with your boys now, and they will always have happy memories of you doing this together! You are such an inspiration Jonnie!”

