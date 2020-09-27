Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club on ITV was billed as an antidote to all the doom and gloom.

However, some viewers didn’t quite see it that way.

Jonathan’s new show took a panning (Credit: ITV)

What was the Jonathan Ross show all about?

The show, on last night (Saturday September 26), featured some of the country’s top comics.

In the episode, GBBO’s Tom Allen appeared on-stage alongside Joanne McNally and Lloyd Griffith.

With Jonathan sitting to the side, audience members were socially distanced and wearing masks.

Each one featured a smile painted onto them.

According to some viewers, the masks themselves were funnier than the comedians.

What did the viewers say about Jonathan Ross?

After the show, viewers didn’t mince their words.

“Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club is probably the worst thing I’ve ever watched,” one said.

Another shouted: “#jonathanross ‘comedy’ club… TV at its worst”

I reckon it’ll be axed before next week.

Finally, a third wrote: “I reckon it’ll be axed before next week…

“[Bleep] poor, but what do you expect from the king of unfunny anyway?”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Viewers think the show will be axed (Credit: ITV)

A third said: “I didn’t find any of the comedians funny.”

Some ITV viewers enjoyed it

However, the reactions weren’t all bad.

One viewer wrote: “I’m actually enjoying #jonathanross #comedyclub on ITV.

“It’s like the kind of programme ITV used to show at 2am.”

Another said: “My new favourite Saturday night show!”

Honey Ross hit out at Instagram over a removed photo (Credit: ITV)

What else has the Ross family been up to?

Jonathan isn’t the only member of the Ross family to have hit the headlines recently.

Back in August, daughter Honey lashed out at Instagram and ‘fatphobic’ trolls.

The writer, 23, said the social media platform removed a photo of her posing in a bikini.

“I’m not even joking, someone in my comments saying I’m going to die of heart disease is in my DMs asking me out,” she said.

“You couldn’t write it.”

