Jonathan Ross reveals his daughter is autistic and was misdiagnosed as a child

TV presenter Jonathan Ross has revealed one his children suffers with autism.

The dad of three, 59, indicated one of his two daughters has the condition.

Autism is a developmental disorder characterised by difficulty in social interaction and communication. It can involve repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour for the sufferer.

According to the National Autistic Society, around 700,000 people are on the autism spectrum in the UK.

However, the hidden disability is incurable and at least one in three autistic adults experience mental health difficulties due to a lack of support.

Jonathan said during a discussion on the Lockdown Parenting Hell podcast: "One of my children I’m pretty sure has a level of autism.

"She was very late to talk and she fixed on certain things, and she was very strange about people."

The chat show host also claimed medics did not recognise her symptoms.

'Misdiagnosed'

"We took her to be assessed but not for that, [and] because this was early 90s and when that stuff wasn’t really talked about as much.

"But now we showed someone the medical report and they said, ‘Yes, now she would absolutely be diagnosed as autistic’. But back then she wasn’t."

Chat show host Jonathan and his wife Jane Goldman share three kids together.

Betty Kitten is the eldest at 28, followed by son Harvey Kirby.

Their youngest child is plus-size influencer Honey, 22.

However, it is not clear which of his daughters Jonathan was referring to during the podcast chat.

ED! has approached a representative for Jonathan for comment.

