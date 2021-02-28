Actor Johnny Briggs died this week and his former Coronation Street co-stars have shared tributes to the “adored” star.

Johnny passed away peacefully at his home aged 85, his family revealed on Sunday (February 28).

He was best known for playing Mike Baldwin on the ITV soap.

Coronation Street stars pay tribute to actor Johnny Briggs

As a result, Corrie stars paid tribute to the actor.

Les Battersby actor Bruce Jones said that he was saddened that TV had lost one of its legends.

“I’m so sorry to hear my good friend Johnny Briggs has passed away today,” he told The Sun.

“I will always remember the good times we had working together. He’s a brilliant actor and a wonderful friend. God bless you, Johnny.”

Similarly, Gail Platt actress Helen Worth said: “I am very sorry to hear the sad news. I have many happy memories of working together with Johnny, and he was one of the street’s most memorable characters.”

Her remarks were quickly echoed by Anthony Cotton, who said he “adored” Johnny.

He tweeted: “Johnny Briggs was a complex character, on and off screen, and we all adored him. Feel lucky that I got the chance to work with him in the factory.”

“Night night Mr Baldwin, I’ve left you a bottle of Scotch in the filing cabinet…”

#RestInPeace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have fond memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man ♥️🙏 — Samia Longchambon (@realsamia) February 28, 2021

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, also took to Twitter to share her heartbreak.

She tweeted: “#RestInPeace Johnny Briggs. Really sorry to hear the sad news. I have fond memories of working with Johnny, he was such a lovely man.”

Johnny’s family say he passed peacefully (Credit: Splashnews)

What did Johnny’s family say?

The family’s statement read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him.”

Johnny’s character, Mike, was a big-name character on the soap.

However, Mike was eventually struck by Alzheimer’s.

In the end, Mike died in Ken Barlow’s arms following a heart attack.

