Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs has died, his family has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Sunday (February 28), the actor’s relatives said he “passed away peacefully” at his home.

The star, who played Mike Baldwin in the ITV soap, was 85.

Actor Johnny Briggs played Mike in Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the family of Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs say?

The actor’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Johnny Briggs.

“He passed away peacefully this morning after a long illness, with family by his side. He was 85.

“We politely ask for privacy at this time, so that we can quietly grieve as a family and remember the wonderful times we had with him. Thank you.”

Johnny left the ITV soap after his character, Mike, battled Alzheimer’s.

In the end, Mike died in Ken Barlow’s arms following a heart attack.

Johnny joined the soap cast as Mike in 1976 and played him for 30 years, departing in 2006.

He also starred in the 1974 film Au Pair Girls and the 2008 series Echo Beach, which also featured EastEnders‘ Martine McCutcheon.

Former Coronation Street actor Johnny has died at the age of 85 (Credit: Picturematt / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Corrie fans pay tribute

Fans paid tribute to Johnny on social media.

One said: “RIP Mike Baldwin.”

Another wrote: “How sad… Johnny Briggs, who of course is best-known for playing Mike Baldwin in #Corrie, has sadly passed away at 85. What a character Mike was!”

So sad to hear the passing of Johnny Briggs, great actor.

A third wrote: “Very sad news.”

A fourth tweeted: “@itvcorrie so sad to hear… great actor.”

A fifth wrote: “Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs – famous for playing wheeler dealer Mike Baldwin – has died aged 85… R.I.P.”

