Simon Barlow disgusted Coronation Street viewers last night as they watched him torture a teenage boy.

The fish and chips delivery rider has been drawn into the world of drug dealing recently on the ITV soap.

The teenager was terrified by the torture (Credit: ITV)

But while at first he was manipulated into it, now he seems to be enjoying the thrill of it.

However, last night dealer Jacob forced him into helping to punish a young teenager for stealing from him.

Things spiralled out of control and Simon and Jacob locked the youngster in the boot of a car and tortured him.

They made him think they were pouring petrol over him and that they were going to burn him alive.

Simon only stopped when his stepbrother, Sam, spotted what he was doing and fled home, terrified.

Corrie viewers were sickened by the scenes.

Simon Barlow enjoyed torturing the teenager (Credit: ITV)

One said: “It’s disgusting to watch. Poor Sam. They’ve ruined Simon.”

A second said: “Oh Christ, Simon, you psycho #corrie.”

A third, on Twitter, wrote: “God I hope Sam tells people what Simon did because God that was terrible.”

However, a fourth said: “That was such a stupid scene! Fgs #Corrie – Simon, who’s still so small banging his fists on the boot!”

God i hope sam tells people what simon did because god that was terrible #coronationstreet #Corrie — Samantha🌸 (@WingzAreHistory) February 26, 2021

Coronation Street’s Simon Barlow to hurt Sam?

Later, things took a turn for the worse for Simon when Jacob demanded he keep Sam’s mouth shut.

Turning up at Simon’s flat, Jacob asked if Simon had it back from Sam yet – however he had not.

Simon told him: “No but I know where it is and I’m going to get it first thing.

Sam was caught up in Simon’s drug dealing business (Credit: ITV)

“It’s at the kid’s house and I’m going to get it first thing tomorrow. He’s asleep, he’s a little kid plus if I started to barge in there then his dad would ask all sorts of questions and that would be that.

“Nick doesn’t know – so he’s obviously not told him. Sam’s a good kid – he’s funny but serious.

“He’s the sort who can keep secrets. Even if he has looked, he won’t have seen anything, honestly, it’s fine.”

“It better be, mate,” replied Jacob.

“If you mess this up, I can’t protect you. You think that lad in the car got it bad? Sort it.”

But what will Simon do? Will Sam be OK?

