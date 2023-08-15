Strictly star John Whaite has admitted that he cheated on his now fiancé Paul Atkins with “various soap stars and celebrities”.

John, who won the Great British Bake Off back in 2012, had been with his partner for five years at the time. He said that he found himself “testing the boundaries” of their romance as a result of struggling with fame after winning the series.

Strictly star John Whaite has admitted cheating on his now fiancé with ‘various soap stars’ (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star John Whaite on ‘drunken fondles with various soap stars’

John was catapulted to fame and, as a result, spun into a media merry-go-round. He told The Times there were “freebies, champagne hampers, meals out, holidays” and also a six-figure book deal. He said the “icing on the cake” at the time was “drinking tequila with two of the Spice Girls”.

Drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities.

However, he readily admitted that he got “somewhat swept away with it all”. And, he then revealed, there were “drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities”.

Falling in love with Johannes

John signed up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He was partnered with Johannes Radebe and said that he “fell in love” with him.

The star said he didn’t hide it from his fiancé, who he had been with for 15 years at the time. “All the way through, me and Paul discussed it. Paul of all people deserved to understand how I was feeling. You go through life being told that you’ll fall in love with someone, you’ll get married, you’ll have children and that’s it. But love can’t just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren’t mutually exclusive,” he said.

After finishing Strictly as one of the finalists, and with John admitting that he still loved Johannes, John and Paul spent “some time apart”. As a result, Paul moved out of the home they shared.

However, they have now reunited. John said: “I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”

