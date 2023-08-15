Strictly Come Dancing logo and a male shadow
TV

Strictly star reveals ‘drunken fondles’ with ‘soap stars and celebs’ as he admits cheating on fiancé

He'd been with Paul for five years at the time

By Nancy Brown

Strictly star John Whaite has admitted that he cheated on his now fiancé Paul Atkins with “various soap stars and celebrities”.

John, who won the Great British Bake Off back in 2012, had been with his partner for five years at the time. He said that he found himself “testing the boundaries” of their romance as a result of struggling with fame after winning the series.

John Whaite being interviewed on Lorraine
Strictly star John Whaite has admitted cheating on his now fiancé with ‘various soap stars’ (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star John Whaite on ‘drunken fondles with various soap stars’

John was catapulted to fame and, as a result, spun into a media merry-go-round. He told The Times there were “freebies, champagne hampers, meals out, holidays” and also a six-figure book deal. He said the “icing on the cake” at the time was “drinking tequila with two of the Spice Girls”.

Drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities.

However, he readily admitted that he got “somewhat swept away with it all”. And, he then revealed, there were “drunken fondles and experiments with various soap stars and celebrities”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Whaite (@john_whaite)

Falling in love with Johannes

John signed up to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. He was partnered with Johannes Radebe and said that he “fell in love” with him.

The star said he didn’t hide it from his fiancé, who he had been with for 15 years at the time. “All the way through, me and Paul discussed it. Paul of all people deserved to understand how I was feeling. You go through life being told that you’ll fall in love with someone, you’ll get married, you’ll have children and that’s it. But love can’t just be directed to one person. The heart can easily split into two or three or four. And those loves aren’t mutually exclusive,” he said.

After finishing Strictly as one of the finalists, and with John admitting that he still loved Johannes, John and Paul spent “some time apart”. As a result, Paul moved out of the home they shared.

However, they have now reunited. John said: “I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”

Read more: Bookies reveal favourite to be eliminated first from Strictly Come Dancing

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Great British Bake Off Johannes Radebe John Whaite Relationships Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Strictly Come Dancing logo
Strictly star ‘spent time apart’ from fiancé after ‘falling in love’ with pro dance partner
Max George's exes Lindsay Lohan, Michelle Keegan and Lucy Mecklenburgh smiling
Max George’s famous exes: From Corrie star girlfriend to Hollywood A-lister and a footballer’s wife
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’
James Martin smirks
James Martin’s future at ITV revealed following ‘bullying’ allegations
Neighbours logo
5 spoilers as sensational Neighbours trailer drops ahead of September 18 comeback
EastEnders spoilers first look week 34 comp image: Peter, Anna, Suki and Eve
EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for August 21-25