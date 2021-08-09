John Torode is returning to screens in Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One tonight (August 9).

The Australian judge and restaurateur joins co-host Gregg Wallace in the latest season of the much-loved cooking show.

However, viewers may not know that John has spent much of his life battling a secret skin condition.

John Torode has battled a secret skin condition since his childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

MasterChef star John Torode’s secret skin condition

John, 56, previously suffered from skin condition eczema, which first started when he was young.

The condition causes patches of skin to become inflamed, itchy, cracked, and rough.

Opening up about his skin battle in 2009, John explained that the majority of his body was covered in eczema.

People who don’t suffer from eczema don’t realise how bad it really is.

He told the Daily Mail: “I’ve had eczema all my life. I used to get it from my wrists to my shoulders. I never had it on my face but I used to get it in my hair and from the top of my thighs all the way down the back of my legs.”

Sadly, the condition worsened for the star in his twenties as he opened up his first restaurant in Melbourne.

He added: “It was difficult working in the kitchens.

John appears alongside Gregg Wallace on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC One)

“There was nothing more relieving than running the hottest water possible in the shower and literally burning my skin to try and get rid of the itchiness.”

As there’s currently no cure for severe eczema, John decided to take matters into his own hands.

The chef went on to try a number of treatments, including creams, wet bandages, natural remedies and traditional Chinese medicine.

How did John Torode cure his eczema?

After years of struggling, John eventually saw an acupuncturist to help cure the debilitating condition for good.

The professional instructed him to go on a restricted diet.

This included cutting out potatoes, aubergines, cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers.

John cured the condition after visiting a acupuncturist (Credit: ITV)

Furthermore, John also stopped drinking caffeine and added more greens into his diet.

As a result, his eczema began to slowly heal.

“As well as curing my eczema the acupuncture therapist talked to me about other things that were going on,” John said, adding: “I changed the way I thought about things. Relationships and friendships and family are really important.”

When is Celebrity MasterChef on?

John appears on the BBC One show tonight at 9pm (August 9).

The episode features Su Pollard, Rita Simons, Duncan James, Bez and Munya Chawawa in the first heat.

Meanwhile, Katie Price, Joe Swash, Melanie Sykes and Penny Lancaster are also taking part over the course of the series.

