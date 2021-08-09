Celebrity MasterChef: All 20 contestants cooking up a storm in series 15

Celebrity MasterChef is upon us, and a new batch of celebs take to the famous kitchen to rustle up some treats.

And, once again, judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode are back to sample the good, the bad and the ugly.

So who are the 20 celebs taking part in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef? Here’s your go-to guide.



Who are the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef?

Bez

The former Happy Mondays dancer and percussionist has led a colourful career on-stage.

Off it, he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother in 2005 and won it, and even stood as an independent MP in the 2015 general election.

Dion Dublin

Former footballer Dion, 52, played for the likes of Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa (as well as England).

When he retired, he became a pundit and landed a presenting role on Homes Under The Hammer.

Duncan James

Duncan, 43, shot to fame as a member of chart-topping early-00s boyband, Blue.

In 2014, he identified as gay although admitted he was still attracted to women. He has a daughter with former partner Claire Grainger.

From 2014 to 2018 he played Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks.

Gavin Esler

The former BBC news journalist will be a familiar face to many after a long stint presenting Newsnight.



Joe Swash

Where do you start with Joe? The former EastEnders actor has gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces in the UK.

After winning appearances on I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice, the dad-of-two now turns his attention to the MasterChef kitchen.

Johannes Radebe

The Strictly pro dancer has become a firm favourite with fans after pairings with Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin.

Kadeena Cox

Leeds Paralympian Kadeena won gold in the Rio Paralympics in 2016 in the 400m, but also bagged an impressive haul in the cycling time trial.

The 30-year-old will appear in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.



Katie Price

A familiar face in the celeb world, mum-of-five Katie, 43, now turns her hand to cooking in the MasterChef kitchen.

Kem Cetinay

Former Love Island contestant Kem, 25, is back on our screens for MasterChef.

He and Amber Davis won the series in 2017, and since then he’s been a reporter on This Morning.

He’s also released a grime single with fellow former Love Islander Chris Hughes.



Megan McKenna

Former TOWIE cast member Megan, 28, has had a topsy-turvey career.

She received a formal warning in 2016 during her time on Celebrity Big Brother after threatening behaviour.

But she remade herself and won The X Factor: Celebrity three years later.

Melanie Sykes

The Big Breakfast, I’m A Celebrity and, most recently, Shop Well For Less star Mel, 50, is a familiar face to many.

Now the mum-of-two is back on our screens trying out her culinary skills.

Melissa Johns

Brilliant Melissa has become a firm favourite thanks to her appearances in BBC drama Life and Imogen Pascoe in Corrie.

Melissa is also an advocate for disability in the arts.



Michelle Collins

Cindy Beale in EastEnders, Stella Price in Coronation Street, Sunburn, Two Thousand Acres of Sky… the list goes on.

Mum-of-one Michelle,59, might be a recognisable face, but what are her cooking skills like?

Munya Chawawa

YouTuber Munya is a hit with fans thanks to his satirical comedy and viral videos on the social media platform.

He’s also released a single.



Nabil Abdulrashid

Finishing fourth on Britain’s Got Talent, stand-up comedian Nabil was the target of racist trolls during his appearances.

However, hilarious Nabil went from strength to strength, appearing on the BBC Live At The Apollo.

Patrick Grant

A suave tailor who has made a name for himself on Savile Row, Patrick is known to millions thanks to his appearance as a judge on The Great British Sewing Bee.

How will the judge take to being judged by Gregg and John?

Penny Lancaster

Former model and current Loose Women panellist Penny is also now a police officer.

A former contestant on Strictly, she also happens to be married to Sir Rod Stewart.



Rita Symons

A former contestant on I’m A Celebrity, mum-of-two Rita is best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders between 2007 and 2019 and is now testing her skills on Celebrity MasterChef.

Su Pollard

Colourful Su, 71, is best known for playing ditzy Peggy in 1980s comedy Hi-De-Hi!

Will Kirk

The Repair Shop star Will recently revealed that he and his fiancé tied the knot after the couple had to postpone their walk down the aisle last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on BBC One tonight (Monday August 9) at 9pm