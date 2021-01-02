John Bishop was in Doctor Who last night (Friday January 1) as it revealed he will be the new companion on the show.

The episode gave viewers a breathless fight between the Doctor and the Daleks, however it was at the end of the closing credits where they were given a real shock.

Comedian John was announced as the Time Lord’s companion for the next series.

And viewers were divided by the stunning news.

What happened when John Bishop appeared in Doctor Who?

John’s casting was announced after current companions Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) left the show.

With Yaz (Mandip Gill) staying on for more adventures, John will play new companion Dan.

Not much is known about the character, but Dan did load up a van with painting and decorating gear.

After the shock revelation, John released a statement.

Some fans love the appointment (Credit: BBC)

What did John say about the news?

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step onboard the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” John said.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

I have loved the last few months on set and I am looking forward to working with the brilliant team in 2021.

He also tweeted about the appointment: “I have loved the last few months on set and I am looking forward to working with the brilliant team in 2021.

“Honour to join such a legendary show,” he said.

So John Bishop is joining Dr Who. There’s another reason not to watch it, find it mystifying why it appeals #ittakesallsorts — Wear a Damn Mask (@jonathanrog68) January 2, 2021

So John Bishop has joined the cast of Dr Who? It will be interesting see if the inhabitants of other planets find him funny, because I don’t know anybody on earth who does… #tumbleweed — Bally's Boots (@BallysBoots) January 1, 2021

#DoctorWho, so good to have #CaptainJack (@JohnBarrowman) back! Please let us have more of him!

The episode felt quite anticlimactic. Big build up & then the Daleks were dealt with quickly. I’ll miss Graham, but not Ryan. John Bishop is really really odd casting. — Mark Swain (@I_Am_A_Twit_) January 1, 2021

John Bishop has joined the Dr Who cast? Just how unwatchable do they want the show to be? — The Marvellous Muttdini 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔰 (@bigwows) January 1, 2021

How did viewers react to John’s casting?

It wasn’t long before viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

Some weren’t keen on John’s appearance, saying that it was “really odd casting”.

Another said: “John Bishop has joined the Dr Who cast?

“Just how unwatchable do they want the show to be?”

Did enjoy last night's #DoctorWho, though! And looking forward to John Bishop joining the series 🙂 — Danie Ware 🇪🇺 (@Danacea) January 2, 2021

Certainly not passing judgement on John Bishop until I've watched him. #DoctorWho usually has really great casting so I have no reason to believe this will be any different. — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) January 1, 2021

Well I didn’t have John Bishop joining Doctor Who on my 2021 bingo card! I’m looking forward to this. https://t.co/eHIOPhLMpm — The Rock Fairy 🤘🏻🧚🏻‍♀️ (@TheRockFairyHQ) January 1, 2021

You have no idea how happy this has made me. My fave show now has my fave comedian in it. Looking forward to the next series even more now!

Hope you and Melanie are on the mend soon xx — Tracey McInnes (@traceymac119) January 1, 2021

What else did fans say?

However, the reaction wasn’t all negative with some fans loving the news.

One said: “Well I didn’t have John Bishop joining Doctor Who on my 2021 bingo card! I’m looking forward to this.”

Another said: “You have no idea how happy this has made me.

“My fave show now has my fave comedian in it. Looking forward to the next series even more now! Hope you and Melanie are on the mend soon xx”

