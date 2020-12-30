John Bishop contracted coronavirus and the bug has completely ‘wiped’ him and wife Melanie out.

The Merseyside funnyman, 54, told his social media followers the virus was the worst illness he had ever experienced as he warned them to take it seriously.

Sharing a picture of a notification he got from the NHS on Christmas Day, John described the symptoms he has experienced and said he wouldn’t wish COVID-19 on anyone.

John Bishop has told fans he is suffering from coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did John Bishop say about getting coronavirus?

He wrote on Wednesday (December 30) afternoon: “This came through on Christmas Day. This has been the worst illness I have ever had. Incredible headaches, muscle and joint pain, no appetite, nausea, dizziness, chronic fatigue like I didn’t know existed.

“My wife and I are fit non-smokers and this has wiped us out.

“I know statistics suggest a 99.9% survival rate but that doesn’t mean I would wish this experience on anyone. Keep safe.”

In the comments, John’s fellow celebrities offered messages of support, including his football pundit pal Jamie Redknapp.

The former pro wrote, with a heart emoji: “Hope all OK Bish.”

John’s pal Jamie Redknapp sent him a supportive message (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

John Bishop’s famous pals send supportive messages

And Nicky Byrne from Westlife commented: “Sending best wishes.”

Similarly, footy coach Robbie Keane said: “Get well pal.”

Fans also sent their well wishes, with one writing, “Get well soon! So scary people still aren’t taking it seriously!” and another telling John, “Get well soon. Exactly how I felt”.

John and his wife Melanie married in 1993 and the pair have three sons – Luke, Joe and Daniel.

The comedian was on screens earlier this year for an ITV documentary about efforts to rescue two beluga whales from a facility in China.

The comedian was on screens a few months ago for John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue (Credit: ITV)

John Bishop’s Great Whale Rescue, aired across two parts in October, saw him join efforts to move the two animals from captivity to a new sanctuary in Iceland.

He also recently featured on Celebrity Gogglebox, leaving viewers puzzled over his apparent friendship with The Who rocker Roger Daltrey.

