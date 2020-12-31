John Bishop and his wife Melanie are ‘getting better’ after contracting coronavirus.

The comedian, 54, and his partner got positive test results back on Christmas Day and in an announcement to fans on Wednesday (December 30), he revealed the virus had completely ‘wiped them out’.

Earlier today (Thursday, December 31) John issued an update to fans regarding their condition.

John and his wife Melanie have coronavirus (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did John Bishop say on Instagram?

He said they felt “overwhelmed” by all the kind messages they received from fans and celebrity pals, including former footballer Jamie Redknapp.

John wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Thank you for all the messages of support concerning my recent COVID test. I have been overwhelmed by them. I have turned the corner and Melanie and I are getting a little better every day. Keep safe and Happy New Year, John x.”

The comedian updated fans on Thursday afternoon (Credit: John Bishop / Instagram Stories)

Yesterday, John – who was last on TV for Celebrity Gogglebox and the ITV doc Great Whale Rescue – shared a notification he got from the NHS.

He said it came through on December 25, alerting him to the fact he had COVID-19.

John thanked everyone for their supportive messages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Comedian and wife Melanie ‘wiped out’ by bug

The comedian also described the symptoms he had experienced – and said he wouldn’t wish the deadly bug on anyone.

In the caption, he wrote: “This came through on Christmas Day. This has been the worst illness I have ever had. Incredible headaches, muscle and joint pain, no appetite, nausea, dizziness, chronic fatigue like I didn’t know existed.

“My wife and I are fit non-smokers and this has wiped us out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Bishop (@johnbish100)

“I know statistics suggest a 99.9% survival rate but that doesn’t mean I would wish this experience on anyone. Keep safe.”

John’s fellow celebrities offered messages of support in the comments, with Jamie Redknapp writing, “Hope all OK Bish” and Westlife singer Nicky Byrne echoing that with, “Sending best wishes”.

Footy coach Robbie Keane also appeared in the comments with, “Get well pal” while floods of fans also offered their well wishes.

