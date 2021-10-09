Johannes Radebe reveals old friendship with new Strictly Come Dancing hunk Kai Widdrington

Dance sensation Johannes Radebe has revealed he goes way back with new Strictly Come Dancing pro Kai Widdrington.

It turns out the pair – partnered up with John Whaite and AJ Odudu respectively – have been pals for some years.

Johannes, 34, also paid tribute to the 26-year-old for being ‘kind’ and a good ally.

However, many fans of the new Widd on the block could be more interested in what Johannes had to say about Kai’s relationship status…

AJ Odudu is partnered up with Kai Widdrington for his first series on the BBC show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Johannes reveal about Strictly Come Dancing newbie Kai?

Sharing images and clips from when they had previously performed together, Johannes made it clear he and Kai have been reunited in their work.

Johannes wrote: “Back in 2015 we got to tour the world as roommates with this lad @kaiwidd dancing for @burnthefloorofficial.

“Fast forward to 2021 we’re reunited dancing on a show we’ve always aspired to be part of back then. @bbcstrictly.”

How did Johannes praise Kai?

Johannes went on to emphasise how Kai has been supportive to him personally, as well as to the idea of same sex partners on Strictly.

The South African favourite continued: “Kai your kindness humbles me my dear friend.

“Thank you for being a true ally to my community and the idea of same sex partnership long before cameras and lights…

“Love runs deep, thank you for holding me up Boo and ladies he is single.”

Kai has made quite the impression with fans, as well as the judges (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Is Kai Widdrington married or in a relationship?

It appears that Johannes might be correct in suggesting Kai is single.

According to recent reports, Kai and long-term girlfriend Giulia Dotta ended things after five years together.

Giulia’s agent told the Mirror in July that the pair remain on good terms nonetheless.

Kai and Giulia previously worked together on Irish TV show Dancing With The Stars.

It is believed Kai now lives with Strictly pal Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing airs this weekend on BBC One on Saturday October 9 from 6.45pm and Sunday October 10 from 7.10pm.

