Joanna Page of Gavin and Stacey fame is one of British TV’s most adored actresses.

Her beloved performances as Welsh sweetheart Stacey have guaranteed her place in sitcom history.

But despite being a telly fave, some social media users couldn’t help but complain about an appearance from earlier today.

Joanna, 43, was a guest on today’s (Sunday, December 20) Sunday Brunch on Channel 4.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page in last year’s festive special (Credit: Britbox YouTube)

Other celebrity guests included singer Alfie Boe and Take That star Gary Barlow.

And although many fans were delighted to see Joanna on the box, others felt a need to criticise.

Does she ever stop yapping on?

“Love Joanna in Gavin & Stacey, just as lovely in the real life,” one Twitter user praised her.

Another tweeted: “Fabulous show! @jopage_ is as lovely as I hoped she’d be.”

Some Sunday Brunch fans took exception (Credit: Sunday Brunch Twitter)

But others singled out one aspect about Joanna they felt was worthy of negative comments.

What Sunday Brunch viewers had to say about Joanna Page from Gavin and Stacey

“Seems like a lovely lady – but does she ever pause for breath?” one user said.

Another echoed: “Nice lady. But does she ever stop yapping on? She talks so fast. Phewwwww. Glad for the ads.”

And someone else concurred: “It’s not really ‘chatting to her’… more ‘listening to her’.”

In among the remarks about how she speaks, it seems what she said may have been lost.

Some fans may have been more disappointed to learn there may not be any plans for further Gavin and Stacey episodes.

Joanna was asked by host Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy whether there may be any more instalments.

They noted how successfully last year’s Christmas special had been received.

But sadly, Joanna seemed to squash rumours of a return – as she hasn’t heard anything about it.

“I haven’t heard of any special,” Joanna said.

“I don’t know that there’s any special coming up or anything. I’m the same as everything else, if I hear anything I do, and if I don’t, I don’t.”

Joanna did note how she would be able to watch last year’s special properly now, however. It is being aired again this year on BBC One on Christmas Eve as part of the Christmas TV line-up.

“I think I can watch it now this year and just relax,” she added.

Last year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special airs on BBC One on Christmas Eve at 8.40pm.

