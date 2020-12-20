Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have reportedly been warned to “keep quiet” after being axed from This Morning.

The married pair, who presented their final Friday show this week, are set to be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in the New Year.

Now, it’s believed the couple have been advised not to speak publicly about the ITV show to avoid missing out on future work opportunities.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been advised not to speak about This Morning (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun, Eamonn, 61, and Ruth, 60, have been told that any mention could “damage their brand”.

An insider revealed: “Ruth and Eamonn are obviously upset and feel humiliated about being put out to pasture.

Read more: Ruth and Eamonn on This Morning: ITV finally addresses pair’s final Friday show

“But they’ve been advised to keep schtum or risk losing more work. It could damage their brand if they lash out.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Ruth and Eamonn’s reps for comment.

The married pair hosted their final Friday earlier this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host their final Friday

On Friday, Eamonn and Ruth waved goodbye to their usual Friday slot on the ITV show.

They will be back in February to host during half-term break.

During the show, Eamonn couldn’t help but poke fun at their axe.

The much-loved host was discussing a man who was selling half price Christmas trees outside an opticians he was at.

Eamonn and Ruth are said to be ‘humiliated’ (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn said: “When I went to get my glasses sorted, outside the opticians was a man selling Christmas trees.

“Not just selling Christmas trees, but really discounting them by half price.”

Ruth replied: “Well they’re struggling to get rid of them I suppose aren’t they?”

Eamonn then hit back: “I would say so, darling, I would say that’s an obvious conclusion! Which is why they’re getting rid of us on a Friday after all this sort of chat.”

Alison and Dermot will present the show in the New Year (Credit: ITV)

What happened on their final This Morning?

Eamonn also signed off their final moments with a heartfelt message, saying: “You won’t be watching us any more on a Friday. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, they’re going to be here on Fridays here on in.

“And please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours they are, we’re very close to Alison, as you have been to us for 15 years.”

Read more: Eamonn and Ruth This Morning: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield fail to address last Friday show

Meanwhile, Ruth took to social media following the show and wrote: “That’s showbiz baby!!! Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness.

“As we said though, we’ll be back in February… until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.