Kate Garraway fears husband Derek Draper may be alone on Christmas following the introduction of new tier four restrictions.

The Good Morning Britain star, 53, admitted things weren’t “quite clear” as her husband remains in hospital after battling coronavirus.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced those in tier four cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household.

Kate Garraway fears her husband Derek Draper will be alone on Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway gives an update on her husband Derek Draper

The presenter opened up on her fears whilst replying to a fan on Twitter.

They wrote: “I truly hope in all of this @kategarraway & her children gets to form a bubble and to see Derek.

“It’s hard for all of us, but harder for her as her situation is unique.”

The support didn’t go unnoticed by the star, who replied: “I hope so too Fatimah.

I hope so too Fatimah – not quite clear at the moment but thank you for thinking of me and the others in the same situation xxx https://t.co/32bB8evOex — Kate Garraway (@kategarraway) December 19, 2020

Read more: Kate Garraway news: GMB host pays tribute to viewers on last show before Christmas

“Not quite clear at the moment but thank you for thinking of me and the others in the same situation xxx.”

Fans flocked to support Kate, with one saying: “Kate you are such an inspiration you have held things together so well for your family during this difficult time . Sending you all lots of love.”

A second wrote: “My Christmas wish is for you and the children to see Derek on Xmas day. Fingers crossed.”

Another added: “I hope you get some good news Kate and that you have the best possible Christmas you can have under the circumstances.”

Kate admitted things weren’t ‘quite clear’ as Derek remains in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate opens up on her ‘dream’ for Derek

It comes days after the star revealed it’s her “dream” to visit Derek in hospital on December 25.

Speaking to GMB co-host Ben Shephard, Kate explained she wanted to avoid “if possible” spending Christmas Day with just her children.

She shared: “I know it’s a slightly unique position I’m in but it’s also not because lots of people have got loved ones who are vulnerable, who are sick, either with COVID or with other things.

“Obviously my dream is for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas Day in some way. The challenges of that are we have to stay really safe in order to visit him and isolate.”

The GMB star and her husband Derek share children Darcey and Billy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Garraway husband: GMB star ‘flabbergasted’ after winning inspiration award amid Derek’s health battle

The star added: “I think that would make Derek’s absence feel huge and the rest of the family’s absence feel huge but it’s quite a difficult balance to work it all out.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kate had the chance to thank the nurses who had cared for Derek during his COVID battle on GMB.

Interviewing nurses from around the country, it came around to Kathleen and Karen from the Whittington Hospital in north London.

Kate said: “His life was saved by all of you. I’m going to get emotional, so thank you so much.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.