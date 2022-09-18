JJ Chalmers has special bond with Prince Harry, with the pair having met during military service.

JJ, who appears on Tipping Point on ITV this Sunday (September 18), has previously shared how being dads has brought the pals even closer together.

Of course, Harry is dad to Archie and Lilibet, while JJ has Hayley and James with wife Kornelia.

JJ Chalmers and Prince Harry bonded over fatherhood

In an interview, former solider JJ revealed he bonded with Harry whilst the pair served together.

Speaking of their bond, JJ said: “In some ways we’ve grown up together. When we first met, we were both young lads in the military.

“It’s been pretty lovely to move into the next stage of our life – marriage, kids – together.”

Now that we both have kids, we do dad chat.

Now the pair are both fathers to sons, it’s added a new dimension to their friendship.

JJ explained: “Now that we both have kids, we just do dad chat. I know that Archie loves The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests.”

Prince Harry helped JJ Chalmers recover after injury

Their friendship isn’t just all dad chat and banter though.

JJ explained how Prince Harry has been a huge part of his life after leaving the military.

Speaking in interviews, JJ has previously credited Harry as “one of the key people who created one of the key catalysts in my recovery”.

In 2011 while serving as a Royal Marine in Afghanistan, the TV presenter was seriously injured in a bomb blast and said he is “forever grateful” to Harry.

After his injury and struggling to come to terms with his new life, JJ took part in Prince Harry’s hugely successful Invictus Games.

As a result, he took home two medals, celebrating his inner strength.

Prince Harry supported JJ on Strictly

When JJ signed up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, the question on everyone’s lips was would Prince Harry be supporting his pal.

The answer was a resounding yes.

And not only was Harry supporting his pal from home, he also sent a video message which was played on air.

Alongside partner Amy Dowden, JJ was surprised by the video call after hard day in the studio.

Harry said: “When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself but to see him shine through Invictus and get to himself again was an amazing time – that was an amazing journey.

“I’m so genuinely proud you are in this position now. You are not a dancer and it proves you can do anything you can put your mind to which is amazing.”

Tipping Point is on at 4pm on ITV on Sunday 18 September.

