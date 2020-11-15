Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last night (November 14) and it wasn’t just viewers who were surprised to see him.

So too were the royal family, it’s been reported.

Prince Harry appeared via video call to show his support for friend JJ Chalmers as he prepared to dance the jive on this week’s show.

Alongside partner Amy Dowden, JJ was surprised by the video call after hard day in the studio. However, he still had time to give Harry a sneak peek of his routine!

Prince Harry made an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing to support pal JJ Chalmers (Credit: BBC)

What did Prince Harry say on Strictly?

Appearing via a video call, Harry expressed his pride at seeing JJ’s journey.

He said: “When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself but to see him shine through Invictus and get to himself again was an amazing time – that was an amazing journey.

“I’m so genuinely proud you are in this position now. You are not a dancer and it proves you can do anything you can put your mind to which is amazing.”

The royal also managed to squeeze a joke in as he teased JJ’s training outfit.

“You’re definitely having an impact on society now, especially when you wear those tight blue shorts,” he quipped.

Strictly Come Dancing pair JJ and Amy spoke to Prince Harry during training (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers loved seeing Prince Harry

Viewers of Saturday’s show were thrilled to see Prince Harry make an appearance. One viewer shared on social media: “Prince Harry is an absolute gem.”

Fans were full of praise on Twitter for Prince Harry:

I need everyone to stop what they’re doing right now and look at how cute Prince Harry was on #StrictlyComeDancing. The overhead clap!😭 pic.twitter.com/gm4fXlDb3k — Myra (@SussexPrincess) November 14, 2020

The way Prince Harry is glowing and just being happy on #StrictlyComeDancing – just got me all pic.twitter.com/rnt17u7DxM — JucieyJ (@Ohemajosefine) November 14, 2020

Fans were also touched to see the friendship between JJ and Prince Harry. One viewer shared: “The Duke of Sussex is clearly a good and loyal friend.”

Another added: “Seriously how genuine and real does Prince Harry seem in this right now?!”

JJ and Amy danced the jive (Credit: BBC)

Royal upset

However, the appearance has apparently sparked upset in the royal family due to their current ongoing issue surrounding the Princess Diana documentary with Martin Bashir.

Currently, Earl Spencer is alleging that Bashir spun an extraordinary web of lies to gain access to the princess and manipulated her during the famous Panorama interview.

As a result, the royal family are expected to be wary of the BBC, so Prince Harry’s support would come as a surprise.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle now reside in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else happened on Strictly Come Dancing?

Also on Saturday’s Strictly show, Anton du Beke was welcomed to the judging panel as cover for Motsi Mabuse.

The dancing professional took the judge’s place after she was forced to isolate after an emergency trip to Germany.

Anton’s promotion to judge is a long time coming for many Strictly fans, who’ve been begging to see him take a seat on the panel.

Former Strictly dancing professional James Jordan also came out in support for Anton. He wrote on social media: “NO ONE deserves it more than Anton. He will be an amazing edition to the panel.

“I just hope they can find a way to make him a permanent judge.”

