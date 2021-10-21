Jim Davidson accuses Ashley Banjo of intentionally making him out to be ‘the bad guy’

Jim Davidson has hit back at Ashley Banjo for making him look like a “bad guy”, after storming out of his ITV documentary.

The comedian appeared on the one-off special, Ashley Banjo: Britain in Black and White, on Tuesday night (October 19).

But after walking out on Ashley following a discussion on race, Jim has criticised the dancer.

Jim Davidson has fired back after featuring in a documentary with Ashley Banjo (Credit: ITV)

Jim Davidson on Ashley Banjo

During the documentary, the pair sat down to discuss Jim’s previous comments about Diversity.

The TV star opened up about the meeting on a Ustreme video with presenter, Miles Crawford, this week.

Jim, 67, said: “I quickly realised that the narrative had already been done and the story had been told.

Read more: This Morning viewers defend Ashley Banjo as interview divides viewers

“I was there to fill in the gaps and they were going to make me the bad guy. So what I did, apart from leaving after 30 minutes, was I said ‘You’ve made your mind up, I’m off’.

“[I] took my mic off and did a Piers Morgan. I stormed out, instead of going out the front door, I went in the toilet.”

Jim went on to reveal that he secretly recorded the meeting on his phone.

STREAMING NOW #mailonline If you've just watched 'Ashley Banjo: Britain In Black and White' on ITV and want to hear Jim's version of events head to https://t.co/lAgqACY8Z1 with a Sunday Night Live Special: Ashley Banjo and Jim Davidson – The Truth… pic.twitter.com/vUMo86PYBH — Jim Davidson (@JimDOfficial) October 20, 2021

Read more: This Morning viewers defend Ashley Banjo as interview divides viewers

He added: “I had to run back and get my phone because I discreetly left my telephone recording… we’ve got a transcript now.”

The Generation Game host previously slammed Diversity for referencing the murder of George Floyd in their BGT routine.

On his YouTube channel, he said at the time: “You just want to be famous don’t you. You want to be all around the world. That’s why you do it, you don’t give a [bleep] about George [Floyd].”

What happened in Ashley’s documentary?

As part of the ITV special, Ashley confronted Jim about his comments.

The dancer revealed that the comedian agreed to the interview after “weeks of negotiation”.

Speaking to Jim, Ashley said: “As far as I’m concerned, that video you made about Diversity it was… it was racist in every way. Every single way.”

Ashley confronted Jim in the ITV doc (Credit: ITV)

Jim responded: “If I was talking about you it would be personal rather than be racist.”

Ashley, 33, added: “It was both. It was personal and racist. I’m from this country, I love this country, I’m from a mixed-race background.”

Jim later decided to call time on the interview and removed his microphone, saying: “Stick to the dancing; you’re brilliant.”

Read more: Ashley Banjo: Britain In Black And White – Jim Davidson branded a ‘coward’ as he storms out of interview

Meanwhile, viewers praised the Diversity star for his approach to the tense chat.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “@Ashley Banjo congratulations on the way you handled Jim Davidson. He couldn’t even go out the right door.

“I used to watch him back in the 1970s and he hasn’t changed. He didn’t do himself any favours.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.