Jeremy Vine was left in tears as he hugged his elderly mum for the first time in over a year.

The 56-year-old presenter was joined by his mum Diana on his Channel 5 show earlier today (May 17).

The sweet moment comes as lockdown restrictions ease in the UK and Scotland, allowing people to hug their loved ones.

Jeremy Vine was in tears as he hugged his mum for the first time today (Credit: Channel 5)

What happened on the Jeremy Vine show?

Jeremy made the most of restrictions easing during Monday’s show.

He started: “I’m delighted to say I can hug my mum for the first time in more than a year.”

Jeremy’s mum then entered the studio with a present for her son.

The host added: “It’s coming up to my birthday, and I resisted giving you a hug when I saw you arrive during the adverts.”

As Jeremy approached his mum, he said: “Hello, are you alright mum? I’m going to cry now. Thanks, mum.”

The mother and son hugged it out in the studio, before Jeremy wiped a tear from his eye.

The presenter was reunited with his elderly mother (Credit: Channel 5)

Furthermore, guest Nicola McLean also appeared emotional.

Following the hug, Jeremy’s mum explained the impact lockdown has had on her.

As Jeremy’s father passed away two years ago, she’s found living on her own tough.

How did Channel 5 viewers react?

Meanwhile, fans were left emotional by the touching moment.

On Twitter, one wrote: “I did shed a tear, not gonna lie!!”

A second added: “Wonderful, your mum looks well Jeremy.”

Today Jeremy was finally able to hug his mum, Diana, again and things got just a little bit emotional in the studio… Please note that we won’t be held responsible for any tears shed while watching this! @theJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/oz0T5TTLxf — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) May 17, 2021

In addition, a third said: “Aww I got so emotional watching your cuddles with your mum.”

“That’s a great birthday present, lovely to see,” another commented, while a fifth pointed out: “Jeremy looks like his mum.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson released the new set of relaxed restrictions last week.

Other restrictions set to lift today include pubs, restaurants and cafes being able to seat customers indoors.

Hotels, B&Bs, cinemas, theatres and museums will be allowed to reopen, and limits on funeral mourners will be scrapped.

Furthermore, gatherings of up to six people or two households will be permitted once again indoors.

