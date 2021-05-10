The UK May restrictions are set to lift even more on May 17, and reports claim that Prime Minster Boris Johnson will announce that “hugging and kissing indoors” will also be allowed.

A new set of relaxation of restrictions will take force next week.

And now reports suggest that Mr Johnson will announce in today’s 5pm press conference (May 10) that hugging and kissing family members and friends will once again become the norm.

Brits will be allowed to hug and kiss again indoors (Credit: Pexels)

What’s going to happen to UK restrictions in May?

Health minister Nadine Dorries said in interviews this morning (Monday May 10): “I am hopeful that we will all be hugging and kissing again soon indoors.”

And she also suggested that the end of lockdown date might be brought forward.

She added: “It is data, not dates and the data is very good.”

Read more: Lockdown restrictions: Timeline of how England’s rules will relax month by month

However, Oxford University’s Professor John Bell quelled the latter claim.

“I think we’ll still probably go steady but perhaps a bit faster, I’ll be interested to see what the Government announces,” the Professor said.

“I’m feeling pretty comfortable with where we are at the moment.”

Boris Johnson will announce a new set of relaxation of restrictions today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else is happening on May 17?

Other restrictions set to lift on May 17 include pubs, restaurants and cafes being able to seat customers indoors.

Hotels, B&Bs, cinemas, theatres and museums will be allowed to reopen, and limits on funeral mourners will be scrapped.

The good news continues: gatherings of up to six people or two households will be permitted once again indoors.

All of these relaxations are because of the successful roll-out of the vaccination process.

One in three adult Brits have now have been vaccinated twice.

Holidays are back on for Brits (Credit: Pexels)

What’s happening to travelling abroad from next week?

Last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a new traffic-light system for travelling abroad.

Those travelling to countries on the green list will not be required to quarantine.

Read more: Holidays green list: Government announces new ‘traffic light’ system for travelling abroad

Countries on this list include Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel.

Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Iceland and Brunei are also on the list.

