Lockdown restrictions are expected to ease over the next few weeks as Boris Johnson unveils a roadmap to end the coronavirus lockdown.

Since January 4, Brits have been told to stay at home and only leave their houses for essential reasons including shopping, work, exercise and to seek medical assistance.

However, it seems restrictions could begin to ease from early March with the hope of some sort of normality by July.

On Monday (February 22), the Prime Minister will reveal the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown during a briefing.

Here’s a timeline of how restrictions are expected to gradually ease over the next few months.

Lockdown restrictions: March

On March 8, all schools including primary and secondary are expected to reopen in England.

Outdoor after-school sports and activities will also be allowed to restart.

Meanwhile, from March 8, care home residents will be able to have a single visitor.

The visitor can come inside and hold hands after having a coronavirus test and wearing protective equipment.

On the same date, people will also be allowed to meet with one other person from a different household in a public space to socialise.

This means people can sit together and have a picnic or in a park with a coffee.

Meanwhile, from March 29, larger groups of people will be able to meet outdoors.

Up to a maximum of six people or two households can meet up, including in private gardens.

In addition, tennis courts and golf courses as well as other outdoor sport facilities could reopen on March 29.

April

The following month could see non-essential shops reopen as well as pubs and restaurants which is expected to be outdoor serving.

University campuses could also reopen.

Meanwhile, domestic holidays may be allowed however limited to self-catering.

But reports suggest England won’t give staycations the green light until June.

Lockdown restrictions: May

If all goes well with the first two steps, hairdressers could be back by early May.

Following this, beauticians and other close contact services will follow with safety rules in place.

Brits might also see pubs and restaurants serve indoors by mid-May.

The 10pm curfew could be scrapped when these reopen.

June

By June, we could see weddings allowed to take place again if the tests are met for each stage.

Some mixing of households indoors could also be possible.

Staycations could be given the green light with ministers hoping UK travel will be able to happen.

Brits are expected to continue working from home where possible.

Meanwhile, for those back in the workplace, they’ll be expected to keep two meters apart and wear face masks.

July

With summer in full swing by July, all UK adults are expected to have been offered the vaccination by the end of the month.

If this all goes to plan, indoor mixing rules could be relaxed further but social distancing will still be in place.

Many Brits are wondering whether a holiday abroad will be on the cards, however, it seems at the moment there’s still uncertainty on this.

Each step of the roadmap out of lockdown depends on the number of cases, deaths, hospitalisations and transmissions.

In addition, if a new variant rises, this could affect the steps above.

