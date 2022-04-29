Jeremy Kyle announces huge TV news as viewers left divided

Jeremy Kyle announced some big TV news about a new show last night (Thursday, April 28), just days after returning to screens after three years away.

The 56-year-old revealed that he is set for a permanent return to screens with a new nightly show on TalkTV!

The 56-year-old is set to appear on TalkTV even more (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle new show

Jeremy revealed some exciting news for his fans during The Talk last night.

“It’s been a while, but I am really excited and delighted to announce that I’m going to be hosting a brand new primetime show right here on TalkTV,” he said.

After three years away from screens, the star is returning with a new show on the newly-launched TalkTV.

“I am really excited and delighted to announce that I’m going to be hosting a brand new primetime show right here on @TalkTV“ Jeremy Kyle revels some exclusive news live on @TheTalkUK. pic.twitter.com/cwJlGJBOoj — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) April 28, 2022

The show will air on weeknights and will cover a range of stories, from topical news stories to current affairs.

Speaking about his TV return with The Sun, Jeremy said: “I hadn’t realised how much I’d missed it until I stepped into the studio and felt the lights.

“Presenting live TV is almost like a drug, it hooks you in and I just love the format.”

Jeremy has been appearing on The Talk this week (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV

The 56-year-old then continued by joking that he did think about getting into shape for his TV return.

“I’ve thought about a big TV training regime, getting back to the gym, a personal trainer, intense diets, but then I saw Tyson Fury become the heavyweight champion of the world with a dad bod, so I reckon I’ll manage,” he said.

He then went on to say that as long as he makes good TV, he doesn’t care what he looks like.

Jeremy, of course, has been off screens for three years, following the axing of his hit ITV show, The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Since then, he has been a host on TalkRadio.

On Monday night, he made his telly return, appearing as a panelist on Sharon Osbourne‘s new show, The Talk.

Jeremy has been hosting TalkRadio since his show was cancelled by ITV (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Whilst Jeremy seems to be very excited to have a new show coming out, the jury is still out with viewers and fans.

“‘Jeremy Kyle is set to be back on your TV screens’ – not mine mate,” one viewer said.

“‘Jeremy Kyle’ Why would you tune in to watch his new show? Of all of the 100s of programmes what would make you watch this,” another wrote.

A third viewer posted a gif of Michael Scott shaking his head saying “No, don’t like that”, upon hearing the news.

However, others are happy that Jeremy is coming back to their screens.

“My heart is so happy!! He so deserves this,” one viewer said. “Proud of you Jeremy!!”

“Good to see #jeremykyle coming back,” another said.

“So good to see Jeremy Kyle back on the TV, he has been missed,” a third wrote.

