Jeremy Clarkson mocks ‘idiot’ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant for using lifeline on first question

TV host Jeremy Clarkson ridiculed an unfortunate Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant as an ‘idiot’ after they stumbled on their first question.

Connor Kim admitted he would be mocked by ITV viewers as he wavered over a question about The Rolling Stones.

The legal assistant also came in for some hefty mick-taking on social media as he puzzled over whether Keith Chegwin had been in the band.

Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t help but chuckle (Credit: ITV Hub)

What question did the contestant find difficult?

Connor indicated the iconic rock band wasn’t his ‘kind of music’ as Jeremy put the first question of his game to him.

Sighing, he said he thought he could rule out two of the names given as options when asked which Keith was a member of the Stones.

Jeremy presented him with the options Keith Urban, Keith Chegwin, Keith Richards and Keith Lemon.

Connor knew Urban is a country artist and Lemon is a comedian but wasn’t sure about Cheggers.

But despite having an inkling Richards was correct, he wasn’t confident enough to go all in.

Not the greatest start for Connor Kim (Credit: ITV Hub)

How did Jeremy Clarkson react?

A stunned Jeremy initially seemed mildly exasperated that Connor didn’t know the answer.

But he soon started mugging away to the camera and chuckling over the situation.

One of those is hilariously wrong.

Mocking Connor, Jeremy said: “I can hear the crew laughing.”

He continued: “I can tell you I don’t think this is really breaking with the rules too much, but one of those is hilariously wrong.”

Jeremy Clarkson agrees with Connor about him being an ‘idiot’

Embarrassed, Connor decided his best strategy was to use up a lifeline and ask Jeremy for advice.

He winced: “God I’m going to look like an idiot on TV.”

Jeremy replied: “No no – you already are doing!”

Despite Jeremy’s antics, Connor came back strong (Credit: ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home were beside themselves at Connor’s knowledge gap.

“Oh my God, this man is an idiot #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire,” echoed one Twitter user.

Incorporating the bemusing moment into a hashtag, someone else exclaimed: “[Blank] me #rollingidiot #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

And somebody else tweeted in disbelief: “Never forget the contestant who used a lifeline on the first question #whowantstobeamillionaire.”

Despite his sticky moment, Connor proved a worthy player and recovered to win a cool £135,000. Not bad for a self-proclaimed ‘idiot’!

