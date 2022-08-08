Jay Blades teases big The Repair Shop news as he shares behind the scenes video

Jay Blades has teased the return of The Repair shop and shared behind the scenes snippets.

In a video on Twitter the star of the BBC1 hit show shares big news about the brand new series.

Jay has promised big things for the new episodes.

Jay Blades teases big the return of The Repair Shop (Credit: ITV)

So, what does Jay Blades say about the new series of The Repair Shop?

The last time we entered The Repair Shop was for a Platinum Jubilee special at the start of June, the seventh episode of season 10.

Viewers were promised another five episodes, but there was radio silence… until today.

With blue skies in the background Jay films himself in front of the glittering lights on the repair barn.

He says: “Now here we are, on a lovely summer’s day, and, we’re here.”

The camera zooms into the familiar, lit up sign announcing ‘The Repair Shop’.

He says: “That’s alright innit? Can’t complain. Cannot complain.

Here we go, you guys ready for the new series?#therepairshop pic.twitter.com/AfCWCm2IMU — Jay Blades MBE (@jayblades_) August 8, 2022

The Repair Shop new series

“I can’t let you know what’s going on inside there, but all I’m going to tell you is, we’ve got a lot of good stuff for you guys.

“Just you wait and see, just wait and see.”

Earlier this year BBC confirmed The Repair Shop had been commissioned for three more years.

I love your show so much.

Jay previously posted that he’d been off work sick for a week and was glad to be back.

He’s not the only one excited the back in the world of fixing up family heirlooms and precious artefacts.

Viewers have been amazed and touched by past repairs the craftspeople on the show have fixed, unearthing the stories behind the items.

Jay Blades on the red carpet of the Royal Television Society Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Their owners have cried tears of happiness and been amazed at what can be achieved.

Fans who saw the announcement could hardly contain their excitement

There was a lot of love in the social media air after Jay’s announcement.

One asked: “When is it Jay, when does it start? How many episodes? When does it start? Come on Jay, you cant leave us hanging like this…(with love heart eyes emoji).”

Another said: “I love your show so much, what you and your crafters do is amazing.”

And another agreed: “Can’t wait Mr B. The Repair Shop is one of the most watchable shows on TV.”

Watch this space to find out when The Repair Shop will return.

