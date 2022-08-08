The Repair Shop star Jay Blades on This Morning
TV

Jay Blades teases big The Repair Shop news as he shares behind the scenes video

He's a bit of a fixer-upper!

By Julia Etherington

Jay Blades has teased the return of The Repair shop and shared behind the scenes snippets.

In a video on Twitter the star of the BBC1 hit show shares big news about the brand new series.

Jay has promised big things for the new episodes.

Jay Blades speaking with glasses and a hat on on This Morning
Jay Blades teases big the return of The Repair Shop (Credit: ITV)

So, what does Jay Blades say about the new series of The Repair Shop?

The last time we entered The Repair Shop was for a Platinum Jubilee special at the start of June, the seventh episode of season 10.

Viewers were promised another five episodes, but there was radio silence… until today.

With blue skies in the background Jay films himself in front of the glittering lights on the repair barn.

He says: “Now here we are, on a lovely summer’s day, and, we’re here.”

The camera zooms into the familiar, lit up sign announcing ‘The Repair Shop’.

Read more: Will The Repair Shop’s Kirk melt hearts with sweet snap of baby daughter as he shares special news

He says: “That’s alright innit? Can’t complain. Cannot complain.

The Repair Shop new series

“I can’t let you know what’s going on inside there, but all I’m going to tell you is, we’ve got a lot of good stuff for you guys.

“Just you wait and see, just wait and see.”

Earlier this year BBC confirmed The Repair Shop had been commissioned for three more years.

I love your show so much.

Jay previously posted that he’d been off work sick for a week and was glad to be back.

He’s not the only one excited the back in the world of fixing up family heirlooms and precious artefacts.

Viewers have been amazed and touched by past repairs the craftspeople on the show have fixed, unearthing the  stories behind the items.

Jay Blades smiles on red carpet at event
Jay Blades on the red carpet of the Royal Television Society Awards (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Their owners have cried tears of happiness and been amazed at what can be achieved.

Fans who saw the announcement could hardly contain their excitement

There was a lot of love in the social media air after Jay’s announcement.

Read more: The Repair Shop, who’s in the cast and how many episodes are in the new series?

One asked: “When is it Jay, when does it start? How many episodes? When does it start? Come on Jay, you cant leave us hanging like this…(with love heart eyes emoji).”

Another said: “I love your show so much, what you and your crafters do is amazing.”

And another agreed: “Can’t wait Mr B. The Repair Shop is one of the most watchable shows on TV.”

Watch this space to find out when The Repair Shop will return.

Will you be tuning in to The Repair Shop? Head to our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Gyles and Craig talking on This Morning today
This Morning viewers divided over advice on keeping clean during the heatwave
Ekin-Su and Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women today
Loose Women viewers slam Nadia Sawalha for ‘rude’ comment towards Love Island winner Ekin-Su
Monty Don smiling
Monty Don ‘could not be happier’ as he cuddles up to new addition
Adam Thomas and Wife in larger picture to the right smiling. On the picture to the left, in a half circle frame, Adam and his wife with their two children on their hips.
Adam Thomas and wife announce big family news on Instagram as they admit they ‘didn’t think it was possible’
Will Kirk smiling on The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk melts hearts with sweet photo of baby daughter as he shares special news
Josie Gibson tilts her head to the side on This Morning today
This Morning viewers are all saying the same thing about Josie Gibson’s appearance