The Repair Shop’s Will Kirk melts hearts with sweet photo of baby daughter as he shares special news

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk melted his fans’ hearts with an adorable photo showing him with his newborn baby daughter.

As he celebrated a special milestone with his wife, Will shared new snaps of his baby daughter on his Instagram.

And fans can’t get over how cute the photos are!

Will Kirk’s sweet photos with his daughter melted his fan’s hearts (Credit: ITV)

Will Kirk baby

The star took to Instagram to share a collection of adorable photos as he marked a very special day.

The 37-year-old celebrated his one-year anniversary with his wife, Polly Snowdon, by sharing two new snaps of his daughter alongside a throwback photo of the couple’s big day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Kirk (@williamkirkrestoration)

The images showed Will cradling his daughter in his arms and pushing her in a pram.

But, the final photo was a beautiful snap of their wedding, which showed the couple posing in the Cotswold village, Bibury.

Read more: The Repair Shop fans rally around as Will Kirk as he shares emotional message

He captioned the post: “Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make.”

The wood expert welcomed his baby daughter in July and announced the birth of their newborn daughter on his Instagram.

In the post, Will shared a cute snap of his new baby’s foot alongside a heart emoji as the caption.

Will Kirk celebrates on year anniversary with his wife (Credit: BBC One)

Will Kirk family

Fans were quick to congratulate The Repair Shop star in the comment section.

One fan wrote: “Double congratulations to you both, on your anniversary and the birth of your beautiful daughter.”

Another said: “Aww Will, congratulations on your anniversary to you & your lovely wife, & you look like such a proud daddy. Congrats guys on the safe arrival of your baby.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Someone else added: “Happy Anniversary to you both, lovely pics, enjoy the rest of the day.”

The Repair Shop cast mate, Kirsten Ramsay also wrote: “Many congratulations on your first anniversary and lovely to see you out with your beautiful addition.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.