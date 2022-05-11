The Repair Shop: Who’s in the cast, how many episodes are in the new series?

BBC One’s The Repair Shop has kept us all entertained since 2017 and fans are thrilled as a brand-new series airs tonight (May 11).

Hosted by Jay Blades, the series sees professional craftsmen restore cherished family heirlooms for hopeful members of the public.

So how many episodes are this series – the show’s tenth – and who is in the cast?

Here’s what we know.

The Repair Shop is hosted by TV presenter Jay Blades (Credit: BBC One)

Who is in the cast of The Repair Shop?

The BBC One series has a variety of cast members as many different types of experts are drafted in to fix up the antiques.

The Repair Shop is presented by furniture restorer and television presenter Jay Blades.

Jay runs his own furniture restoring company called Jay & Co and currently hosts the series Jay and Dom’s Home Fix.

Suzie Fletcher is also part of the cast as the show’s resident leather expert and a master saddle maker.

While she specialises in saddle repair, overhaul and retro fitting, she has also branched out into repair and restoration for leather jackets and leather furniture.

Steve Fletcher is the show’s clock expert, who brings his clock repairing skills to the workshop.

The horologist runs The Clock Workshop in Witley, Oxfordshire, which he inherited from his family.

Will Kirk is The Repair Shop’s resident wood restoration expert whose carpentry skills are regularly put to the test on the BBC show.

The furniture restorer runs his own workshop in Wandsworth and has appeared on The French Connection and even Celebrity Masterchef.

Other members of the cast also include: Kirsten Ramsay, Dominic Chimea, Amanda Middleditch, Julie Tatchell, Lucia Scalisi and Brenton West.

Who narrates The Repair Shop?

The BBC show is narrated by Scottish actor and commentator, Bill Paterson.

Bill narrated the first series before being replaced by Game of Thrones star Robert Pugh.

However, Bill returned in the fifth series and has continued narrating for the show ever since.

Other than narrating the BBC One show, Bill has starred in a range of TV shows including Doctor Who, Law & Order and Outlander.

He’s also known for playing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dad in Fleabag.

There are 14 episodes of the brand-new series of The Repair Shop for us to look forward to (Credit: BBC One)

How many episodes of The Repair Shop are there?

There are 14 episodes of the bran- new series of The Repair Shop.

The first episode airs tonight (May 10) on BBC One at 8pm.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is filmed in the Court Barn of the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

The museum is open to visitors all year round and is a perfect tourist spot as it sits just by South Downs South Downs National Park, near Chichester.

The Court Barn is also accessible to fans of the series.

Fans can wander around the barn, but don’t expect to run into any of the stars of the show as the Court Barn is closed during filming.

The Repair Shop doesn’t charge for its services (Credit: BBC One)

Does The Repair Shop charge?

No, the experts do not charge people for their services on the show.

Rob Butterfield, head of factual programming at show’s production company told Radio Times that they don’t charge for repairs.

He said: “We don’t charge for repairs. If people wish to make a donation to charity we’re very happy with that, but it’s by no means necessary.”

The Repair Shop starts on BBC One tonight (May 11) at 8pm.

