Jason Watkins stars in The Catch, the highly-anticipated new drama coming soon to Channel 5.

The Catch is based on a popular novel of the same name and stars Jason Watkins in the lead role.

But when is the start date for the new drama and who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Catch and your first look at the drama here…

The Catch stars Jason Watkins and Poppy Gilbert (Credit: Channel 5)

What is The Catch on Channel 5 about?

The Catch follows Ed Collier, a proud husband, father and local fisherman who appears to have it all when a rich and handsome man named Ryan Wilson enters the life of Ed’s daughter Abbie.

Ed is determined to do what it takes to keep his family together and finds his life spiralling out of control as he grows suspicious of Ryan.

As secrets and lies are exposed from Ed’s own past to new revelations, he’s faced with the very real possibility of losing everything he’s worked so hard to achieve.

Can Ed discover the truth about his daughter’s new boyfriend before it’s too late?

Channel 5 shared: “Set against the hauntingly beautiful coastline of the southwest of England, this suspense-driven drama revolves around the themes of toxic masculinity and grief.

“The emotionally engaging and morally complex story raises the pertinent moral questions; should we be judged by the actions of our distant past and at what point do we have to stop blaming other people for the life we’ve led?”

We can’t to see more of this exciting thriller…

Aneurin Barnard stars in The Catch as Ryan (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is in the cast of The Catch alongside Jason Watkins?

The Catch is led by BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins as Ed Collier. He’s best known for his roles in McDonald & Dodds, The Crown and The Nativity films.

Aneurin Barnard also joins the cast as Ryan Wilson, you might recognise him from Dunkirk, Peaky Blinders and his recent role in the Netflix series 1899.

Poppy Gilbert plays Ed’s daughter Abbie, she’s best known for starring in the BBC mini-series Chloe. You might also recognise her as Barbie from Stay Close.

Cathy Belton also appears – you might recognise her from the Irish crime drama Red Rock. She plays Ed’s wife Claire Collier.

Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker, who recently starred in Holding, plays Ed’s mother-in-law Phyllis Doyle.

Ian Pirie, who you might recognise from Miss Scarlet & The Duke, plays Ed’s best friend and business partner, Bob Chapman.

Newcomer Morgan Palmeria joins the cast as smitten lifeguard George.

The Catch start date: Is it based on a book?

The Catch is based on a novel of the same name by TM Logan.

TM Logan previously wrote The Holiday which was adapted into a Netflix drama last year.

The thriller was released in 2020 and has gained a lot of fans since, and no doubt the show will too!

The Catch is shaping up to be an exciting drama (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes of The Catch are there?

The mini-series will be made up of four episodes.

Each episode will be an hour long.

So we’ll get four hours of The Catch to enjoy!

When is the start date for The Catch?

Channel 5 has confirmed that The Catch is coming in the new year.

We don’t have a start date confirmed just yet for the new drama, but make sure to watch this space for the confirmed date!

The Catch will air in 2023 on Channel 5.

