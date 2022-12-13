Fans of TV series Strike and the books it’s based on have been waiting for Cormoran and Robin to get together since forever.

Watching it on TV, their undeniable chemistry and sexual tension was evident from the very first series.

At the end of Troubled Blood, they FINALLY went on a date as Robin’s divorce was finalised, but it went no further than a kiss on the cheek.

So, do Cormoran and Robin finally get together in the next book in the series: Ink Black Heart?

Well, fans definitely want them too!

Here’s what we know about Cormoran and Robin’s future in Strike…

Strike books: Do Cormoran and Robin get together in Ink Black Heart?

The Ink Black Heart is the next book in JK Rowling’s Strike book series (written under the name Robert Galbraith) and if you wondering if Cormoran and Robin finally get together in that book – we’ve got your answer here.

Here’s your spoiler warning if you DON’T want to find out what happens in the book that was released earlier this year!

The Ink Black Heart follows Cormoran (Tom Burke) and Robin taking on a case in the world of cyber crime for the first time.

But with Robin’s divorce finalised and Cormoran single do they get together?

Unfortunately not!

The book does start with Cormoran and Robin on a date at the Ritz Hotel, where Cormoran tries to kiss Robin!

But complicated by feelings of them working together, Robin (Holliday Grainger) denies the kiss.

To try and get over the kiss, Cormoran starts a relationship with Madeline, a woman he knew through his ex-fiancée Charlotte. But he keeps the relationship secret from Robin.

The book ends with a dramatic scene where Cormoran reveals to Robin that he broke up with Madeline. But as usual, they just miss each other.

Trying to get over Cormoran, Robin reveals she to him that she is now dating a police officer.

The book ends with Strike thinking he missed his chance with Robin.

So the book doesn’t have the answers we were hoping for!

The series usually follows the books pretty religiously, so the BBC show will likely keep Cormoran and Robin apart too. Ugh, we can’t take it!

Cormoran and Robin did go on a date in Troubled Blood (Credit: BBC)

Will they ever get together?

As fans continue to watch and read the series with the tension between Cormoran and Robin building again and again, they are left asking: will they EVER get together?

In a fan Q&A on Twitter, JK Rowling answered the question.

She said: “My honest answer is that they are both quite damaged people.

“So, my feeling is that they need to do a degree of healing before they are fit.

“Or he particularly needs to take a big step before they are able to have the relationship people would like them to have.”

Fans want Cormoran and Robin together

Plenty of fans can’t stop talking about how they want Cormoran and Robin together already!

One tweeted: “All I want is for Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott to kiss is that too much to ask?”

Another fan shared what we’re all thinking: “Robin and Cormoran: stop looking at each other like this if you’re not going to do anything about it!!!”

“Their chemistry is [fire emojis],” said another.

Although, some fans want the pair to stay platonic, or are happy for it to be dragged out longer!

This fan argued: “Robin needs time on her own, without a partner, to establish herself emotionally.

“Maybe they will get there, maybe they won’t, but if it happens too soon, it won’t stick.”

This fan agreed: “I love their friendship. To be honest I don’t want to see a romantic one between them.”

Well, whatever happens, we hope we can see their future in an adaptation of The Ink Black Heart with series 6 of Strike…

