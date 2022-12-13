Will there be a series 6 of Strike is surely the question on everyone’s lips if you’ve finished watching season 5 – the brilliant Troubled Blood.

Well, wonder now more because we’ve got all the details here, plus everything we’d like to see in series 6 of Strike!

Here’s everything you need to know…

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger star in Strike: Troubled Blood (Credit: BBC)

Will Strike return for series 6?

The BBC hasn’t confirmed just yet if Strike will return for a sixth series.

But it’s proved a popular show for the BBC so it’s likely that it will return for another one.

Strike is based on JK Rowling’s book series. The author released a new book in the series called Ink Black Heart earlier this year.

With a new book for the series to adapt, we can assume that Strike will return for with another series starring Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

Make sure to watch this space for updates on series 6 of Strike!

Strike: Troubled Blood ended with Cormoran and Robin going on a date (Credit: BBC)

What is Ink Black Heart about?

Ink Black Heart is the most recent book in the Strike series. It follows Cormoran and Robin (Holliday Grainger) venturing into the world of cyber crime.

A woman named Edie visits the agency and asks for Cormoran and Robin help with online harassment she is receiving from an anonymous user named Anomie.

Edie is the creator of a successful online cartoon named The Ink Black Heart.

But when Evie Ledwell turns up dead, Cormoran and Robin are tasked with solving her murder.

Cormoran and Robin have to delve into the world of cyber crime to figure out who is responsible for Evie’s murder, while they all hide behind anonymous online identities.

All while keeping an eye on the suspects in the real world too…

With all the drama from their personal lives and the new task of understanding the online world of cybercrime, will this case prove too much for Cormoran and Robin?

Sounds like this could be an exciting book for the BBC series to adapt next, and hopefully it will be confirmed soon!

What we want to see in Strike series 6

Strike: Troubled Blood ended with Robin and Cormoran FINALLY going on a date after five series of build-up.

Although nothing more happened than a kiss on the cheek, we need series 6 to finally be the season where the pair finally admit their feelings for each other.

With Robin’s divorce from Matthew (Kerr Logan) now officially finalised and Cormoran single too, there’s nothing that can stop them from being together now.

Hopefully, series 6 will finally give the romance between Cormoran and Robin that we’ve all be waiting for.

Troubled Blood also featured Cormoran’s father reaching out to him.

Although Cormoran made it pretty clear that he always considered Uncle Ted (Ian Redford) his real father figure, we’d love to finally meet Cormoran’s father and hope he can get some closure there.

Here’s hoping for Strike series 6!

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood is now available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer now.

