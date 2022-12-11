Tom Burke returns to Strike in Troubled Blood and we’ve rounded up everything you’ve ever wanted to know about the star – from his famous parents to his struggle with dyslexia – as series 5 begins.

Tom comes from quite a famous family and we’ve got all the details on them here.

Plus, if you’re wondering if he’s married and what height he is, we’ve got all your answers here.

Read on for everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Strike star Tom Burke…

Tom Burke returns as Cormoran Strike in Troubled Blood (Credit: BBC)

How old is Strike star Tom Burke and where does he live?

Tom Burke was born on June 30 1981.

He is currently 41 years old.

Tom was born in London but grew up in Kent.

At age 18, he began attending the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

Tom Burke recently starred as Will Byrne in The Wonder (Credit: Netflix)

What else has Tom Burke been in?

Tom Burke’s first role was in the 1999 film Dragonheart: A New Beginning, a straight-to-DVD sequel to the original Dragonheart film.

He had his first-ever TV role in the 1990s series Dangerfield.

After drama school, his first major TV role was in the mini-series State of Play, where he starred with Bill Nighly and James McAvoy.

In 2005, he starred alongside David Tennant in the Casanova television series.

He played Bentley Drummie in the 2011 television version of Great Expectations and starred in the Emmy-winning series The Hour.

One of his well-known roles came in 2016, when he starred in BBC’s War and Peace playing army officer Fedya Dolokhov.

He then starred in one of his best-known roles in The Musketeers. Tom played musketeer Athos for three series.

Was Tom Burke in The Crown?

He was!

He guest-starred in the fourth series of The Crown as Princess Margaret’s close friend Dazzle Jennings.

In 2020, he starred in the Oscar-nominated film Mank as famous film director Orson Welles.

He recently starred in the Sky sci-fi series The Lazarus Project as rogue agent Rebrov.

And if you watched Netflix‘s new film The Wonder, he played journalist Will Byrne and love interest to Florence Pugh’s character.

He’s next set to star in Furiosa, a spin-off of Mad Max: Fury Road alongside Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy.

Tom Burke parents: They’re pretty famous!

Tom Burke has a rather famous set of parents!

His father is David Burke – who is best known for playing John Watson in the 1980s series The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes.

His mother is Anna Calder-Marshall, she’s best known for playing Catherine Earnshaw in the 1970s film version of Wuthering Heights.

She actually stars in this series of Strike as one of Margot Bamborough’s old colleagues!

His maternal grandparents are novelist Arthur Calder-Marshall and screenplay writer Ara Calder-Marshall.

How is Tom Burke related to Alan Rickman?

While Tom Burke isn’t genetically related to Alan Rickman, the late actor was Tom’s godfather.

When Alan died, Juliet Stevenson got it right when she said we’ve lost a king.

His godmother was actress Bridget Turner, best known for starring in the 1980s series Get Lost!.

Tom told The Guardian this about losing his godparents: “They were like family really.

“When Alan died, Juliet Stevenson got it right when she said we’ve lost a king.”

Are Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger related?

They have brilliant on-screen chemistry, but the Strike co-stars are just that – work pals.

There’s no evidence to suggest they’re related.

Does Tom Burke have a cleft palate?

Tom Burke was born with a cleft lip, which was corrected with reconstructive surgery and left a small scar on his lip.

He told Left Clif magazine that having a cleft lip has “only been positive”.

He is a patron of the charity Operation Smile, which helps fund surgery for people with cleft lips.

Is Tom Burke an amputee? Has he lost a leg?

In Strike, Tom plays Cormoran Strike, but unlike his character Tom hasn’t lost a leg in real life.

Like all good detectives, Cormoran Strike also has a defining feature.

For him it’s the loss of his left leg, the result of an IED explosion in Afghanistan, which means Strike is forced to wear a prosthetic limb for much of his sleuthing.

As such, fans have long been wondering if the actor playing Cormoran Strike, Tom Burke, is an amputee like his character.

Tom is not an amputee, so filmmaking wizardry was used to make it appear as if Tom Burke only has one leg.

Director Michael Keillor previously revealed they did use a body double who was an amputee, though, for some scenes.

“We also had a double who was a very close double for Tom’s legs, who only had one leg, but exactly the same injury,” he said.

“So we doubled up that whenever we’re going very very close and seeing the leg.”

Tom Burke at the 78th Venice Film Festival (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What height is Tom Burke?

Lots of fans are wondering how tall the actor is.

Tom is reportedly 6tf tall – just a little bit shorter than his character Cormoran Strike in JK Rowling’s novels.

Strike executive producer Ruth Kenley-Letts told the RadioTimes this about Tom’s casting: “Once you get into it, you’re not sitting thinking is he 6ft 2in or 6ft 4in – you just go with it.

“I also think part of the way Tom captures Strike, there’s a stillness, and that gives him a bit of charisma and heft in the role as well.”

Who is Tom Burke married to? Does he have a partner?

Tom Burke is not married and is reportedly single.

Back in 2018, he told Tatler he had been with his girlfriend, also in the industry, since 2016.

He didn’t name her at the time and it’s not clear if the pair are still together, but they may just be keeping their relationship very private!

At the time he did share that: “They are not thinking about children yet.”

Does he have dyslexia?

Tom Burke does have dyslexia and has been open about how it affected his schooling and his acting.

He told The Sunday Times this about his diagnosis: “An expert eventually diagnosed me with dyslexia, but some of the teachers back then didn’t really believe in dyslexia.

“One headmaster said it was just a fad.”

Tom Burke stars with Holliday Grainger in Strike (Credit: BBC)

Are Tom Burke and Stacey Keach related?

Lots of fans have noticed a resemblance between Tom Burke and 70s star Stacey Keach.

While we definitely see the resemblance, it doesn’t appear that Tom is actually related to Stacey, they just look very similar!

What is his net worth?

There’s quite a bit of speculation online on what sort of net worth Tom Burke has racked up over the years!

Idolnetworth.com claims he could be worth up to $22 million, around £18 million pounds.

Other sites estimate he is worth closer to between £1 million and £5 million, but we have no doubt that Tom has built up an impressive net worth in all his years acting!

Strikes series 5 Troubled Blood begins on Sunday December 11 at 9pm on BBC One.

Strikes series 5 Troubled Blood begins on Sunday December 11 at 9pm on BBC One.