Strike: Troubled Blood on BBC One: New pictures tease romance between Cormoran and Robin

BBC One has released new pictures of Strike: Troubled Blood – and Cormoran and Robin look pretty cosy in some of them!

Strike is returning with an adaptation of J.K. Rowling‘s novel Troubled Blood.

And fans might well be asking if this will be the series that Cormoran and Robin FINALLY get together?!

Well, BBC has released new pictures that seem to tease a romantic moment between Cormoran and Robin…

And we are HERE for them!

So, here’s everything we know about Cormoran and Robin’s romance ahead of Strike: Troubled Blood this Sunday (December 11)…

Strike: Troubled Blood – new pics tease romance between Cormoran and Robin

BBC One has released new pictures of Strike series 5, and it looks like romance might finally be blossoming between Cormoran and Robin.

The pictures show Robin Ellacot (Holliday Grainger) and Cormoran Blue Strike (Tom Burke) looking cosy at a bar, and the pair are all dressed up too.

Could they FINALLY be on a first date?

On other photos,

We’ve all felt the chemistry between them since the first series of the show, but it’s been a slow burn.

Robin’s terrible husband Matthew (Kerr Logan) was always getting in the way.

Luckily, she saw sense and is finally divorcing him after he (once again!) cheated on her…

So could Robin finally get together with her work colleague Cormoran?

Cormoran was also single at the end of Lethal White, moving on from his ex-fling Charlotte.

So with both of them finally single, will we finally see Cormoran and Robin admit their feelings for each other and get together?

We sure hope so, although some people disagree!

What is Strike series 5 Troubled Blood about?

Strike: Troubled Blood follows private detective Cormoran Strike as he takes on his first cold case.

A woman in Cornwall approaches him, asking if he can help find her mother, Dr Margot Bamborough, who went missing under mysterious circumstances in 1974.

Intrigued, Cormoran takes on this 40-year-old cold case along with his detective agency partner Robin Ellacott.

As Cormoran and Robin investigate Margot’s disappearance, the details become more complex and complicated than they could have ever imagined.

Even though this case is decades old, it still proves deadly and dangerous.

Meanwhile, Robin is in the midst of a messy divorce from ex-husband Matthew, and Cormoran is dealing with new family issues.

It sounds like it’s all shaping up to be an exciting new series of Strike!

Fans want Cormoran and Robin to finally get together…

Many fans would love to see war veteran Cormoran finally get together with Robin in the new series!

This fan tweets: “Now, when will you let Strike and Robin get together?? It’s maddening!”

We couldn’t agree more!

Another shared: “Their chemistry is honestly insane! I need them to be together right this instant please!”

So, could this series of Strike be the one where Cormoran and Robin finally admit their feelings for each other?

We’ll have to wait and see…

Strike series 5 Troubled Blood will air on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

