Brenda Fricker stars in Holding – and the ex-Casualty star is just one of the superb acting standouts in the ITV drama‘s stellar cast.

The Oscar-winning actress plays Lizzie Meany in the four-part series, adapted from Graham Norton‘s debut novel.

The plot sees ineffective Irish police officer Sergeant PJ Collins take on the biggest case of his undistinguished career.

But as he is compelled to investigate a death on his patch, secrets are revealed and lives are upturned.

Brenda Fricker, star of Holding, has an impeccable acting pedigree – and won an Oscar in 1990 (Credit: Oscars YouTube)

Brenda has described her character as “a bit of a dark horse”.

“She has had a dreadful life but has retained her values, her friendships and most of all her sense of humour,” Brenda adds.

“Keep a sharp eye on her.”

Here’s more information about Brenda you may wish to know…

Who did Brenda Fricker play in Casualty? When was she in the BBC series?

Brenda Fricker played State Enrolled Nurse Megan Roach in Casualty, first appearing in 1986.

It wasn’t the first time she played a nurse on screen. Brenda actually played a midwife in Coronation Street in 1977 when Tracy Barlow was born!

Read more: Holding on ITV1: How many episodes, is it based on a book, and where is it filmed?

One of the most experienced nurses in the department, Megan appeared in episodes until 1990. During that time the character was diagnosed with cervical cancer and underwent a hysterectomy.

Her marriage broke down and the resulting stress led to her becoming addicted to valium. Megan even raided medical supplies to get her fix but was caught by Charlie Fairhead.

Brenda Fricker last appeared as Megan Roach in Casualty in 2010 (Credit: YouTube)

Why and how did she leave?

Megan moved on in her love life but discovered her suitor Tony was already married. The character eventually departed the series after she and Charlie were taken hostage by an armed man.

Megan did return for episodes in 1998, 2007 (a Red Nose Day special) and 2010. Her return for Charlie’s wedding saw her managing a health farm.

However, Megan’s final appearances saw the character diagnosed with terminal cancer. She asked Charlie to help her take her own life – and eventually he agreed to assist her.

How old is Brenda Fricker?

Brenda was born in Dublin, Ireland, on February 17, 1945.

That means she recently turned 77.

Brenda Fricker is 77 (Credit: YouTube)

Is Brenda Fricker married?

Brenda was married to director Barry Davies between 1979 and 1988. He passed away in 1990.

In 2015, Brenda admitted she was still “madly in love” when they divorced, due to his alcoholism.

Brenda said in an interview she hoped their split might ‘frighten’ him, with the implication it may assist his recovery.

Sadly, however, she recalled he died after falling down stairs.

Furthermore, Brenda revealed she was unable to attend his funeral as she was filming Brides of Christ in Australia at the time.

Brenda Fricker was previously married, but divorced in 1988 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She told The Irish Independent: “While there I got a phone call to say that he was dead. I went a bit mad and hysterical and started packing my bags.

“They wouldn’t let me home for the funeral as I was his ex-wife and the contract was binding. I don’t know where he is buried and I don’t want to know where he is.”

I don’t know where he is buried and I don’t want to know where he is.

Brenda added at the time she was unsure whether she wanted to know her ex-husband’s final resting place. She indicated not knowing helped her with her grief.

She reasoned: “You have to move something aside even though your heart is broken into small pieces. Maybe I just can’t move away from that and it seems to be a place where it is working.”

Where is Brenda Fricker from?

It is believed Brenda lives in Dublin, in an area known as the The Liberties.

The inner city area is historically working class and is home to the Guinness Storehouse.

Pimlico, where Brenda is thought to reside, consequently often smells of hops due to the brewing.

Actor Jeremy Irons also reportedly lives nearby.

Brenda Fricker was 47 when Home Alone 2 was released (Credit: YouTube)

Who did Brenda Fricker play in Home Alone 2?

Brenda had a memorable supporting role in Home Alone 2. She played the Pigeon Lady, a homeless character who tends to birds in New York’s Central Park.

The film has been released for 30 years, so this isn’t in any way a spoiler – but Brenda’s character and her feathered friends were instrumental in foiling the comedy’s antagonists after striking up a bond with serially neglected child Kevin McCallister.

And even though Brenda bagged her Academy Award just two years before the Macaulay Culkin sequel was released, it is considered by many fans to be her most visible and high profile silver screen role.

Brenda Fricker in a scene with Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone 2 (Credit: YouTube)

What else has she been in?

Brenda has not accepted many roles in recent years, throughout her seventies.

But her acting CV is packed with impressive roles and performances.

Her most acclaimed role has been her performance as Christy Brown’s mother in 1989’s My Left Foot.

She dedicated her Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Mrs Brown saying “anybody who gives birth 22 times deserves one of these”.

In a magnificent win, Brenda took the award over fellow nominees who were the toast of Hollywood at the time.

They included Julia Roberts, Anjelica Huston and Dianne Wiest.

Among a host of other nominations, Brenda’s role in the Daniel Day-Lewis flick also saw her up for a Golden Globe.

Her award-winning performance would also launch Brenda into further cinema roles in The Field and So I Married an Axe Murderer.

She has also appeared in A Time To Kill, Veronica Guerin, Inside I’m Dancing and Closing the Ring, Cloudburst and Albert Nobbs.

What is Brenda Fricker worth?

According to various websites, Brenda is worth $100,000, $1.5million and $11million. So fair to say that none of these claims should be taken seriously.

Read more: Piers Morgan reconfirms he’s not the Pigeon Lady from Home Alone 2 after hilarious comparisons

And unless Brenda herself decides to reveal her bank statements, neither should any other uncorroborated figures online.

Holding begins on ITV on Monday, March 14, at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.