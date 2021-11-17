Janette Manrara reveals ‘epic’ Strictly Come Dancing news

Janette Manrara has revealed some big Strictly Come Dancing news as the competition enters its final phase.

The It Takes Two presenter, 38, has confirmed she will host the new Strictly tour in 2022.

Not only that, but she’ll be taking to the dancefloor again! Hurrah!

What did Janette say about Strictly Come Dancing?

Janette took to Instagram to reveal the big news.

She said: “BIG DAY TODAY!!!

“Not only is it my birthday, but the news it officially out… I’ll be hosting the @strictlycomedancinglive 2022 Arena Tour!!

“It has been 2 years since we’ve been able to perform for you all so you can imagine this one will be BIGGER and BETTER then ever!

“I have missed performing live, and that beautiful chemistry that exists w/ a live audience. Also….. I’LL BE DANCING AGAIN!!!

“Hosting duties are first call, but I cannot wait to dance once again alongside the amazing pros and celebs! It will be EPIC!! Make sure to get your tickets!! See you all very soon!!”

Who else is appearing on the Strictly tour?

Not only is Janette set to host (and dance, hurrah!), the judges have also been confirmed.

Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and a returning Bruno Tonioli will be the judges.

The live tour marks Bruno’s comeback after he was unable to appear in the Strictly TV shows this year and was replaced by Anton Du Beke.

The show will once again be directed by Craig, but in terms of celebs the line-up is yet to be confirmed.

How do I book a ticket for the tour?

Tickets are now available to purchase for the tour, which kicks off on January 20 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

It then progresses to Leeds, and takes in Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow and Nottingham.

The tour wraps up at the O2 Arena in London in mid-February.

To get your tickets, click here.